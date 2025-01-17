The series, starring Kyle MacLachlan, is known for its unique narrative and uncanny style, but also for its phenomenal soundtrack from composer Angelo Badalamenti.

Looking to relive the show through its music, and soak in the atmosphere Lynch and Badalamenti so masterfully created? Then read on for the full soundtrack to all three seasons of Twin Peaks, as well as Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

Twin Peaks soundtrack

Soundtrack from Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks Theme (instrumental)

Laura Palmer's Theme (instrumental)

Audrey's Dance (instrumental)

The Nightingale (vocals by Julee Cruise)

Freshly Squeezed (instrumental)

The Bookhouse Boys (instrumental)

Into the Night (vocals by Julee Cruise)

Night Life in Twin Peaks (instrumental)

Dance of the Dream Man (instrumental)

Love Theme from Twin Peaks (instrumental)

Falling (vocals by Julee Cruise)

Twin Peaks Music: Season 2 Music and More

Love Theme Intro

Shelly

New Shoes

High School Swing

Hayward Boogie

Blue Frank

Audrey’s Prayer

I’m Hurt Bad

Cop Beat

Harold’s Theme

Barbershop

Night Bells

Just You

Drug Deal Blues

Audrey

Josie and Truman

Hook Rug Dance

Packards’ Vibration

Half Heart

Laura’s Dark Boogie

Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room

Love Theme Farewell

Soundtrack from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

Theme From Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

The Pine Float

Sycamore Trees

Don’t Do Anything (I Wouldn’t Do)

A Real Indication

Questions in a World of Blue

The Pink Room

The Black Dog Runs at Night

Best Friends

Moving Through Time

Montage From Twin Peaks (Girl Talk / Birds in Hell / Laura Palmer’s Theme / Falling)

The Voice of Love

Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack

Twin Peaks Theme

American Woman (David Lynch remix)

Laura Palmer's Theme (Love Theme from Twin Peaks)

Accident / Farewell Theme

Grady Groove

Windswept (reprise)

Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room

The Chair

Deer Meadow Shuffle

Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima

Slow 30's Room

The Fireman

Saturday (instrumental)

Headless Chicken

Night

Heartbreaking

Audrey's Dance

Dark Space Low

Twin Peaks: Music from the Limited Event Series

Twin Peaks Main Theme (edit) - Angelo Badalamenti

(edit) - Angelo Badalamenti Shadow - Chromatics

- Chromatics Mississippi - The Cactus Blossoms

- The Cactus Blossoms Lark - Au Revoir Simone

- Au Revoir Simone I Am - Blunted Beatz

- Blunted Beatz I Love How You Love Me - The Paris Sisters

- The Paris Sisters Snake Eyes - Trouble

- Trouble Tarifa (Roadhouse mix) - Sharon Van Etten

(Roadhouse mix) - Sharon Van Etten She's Gone Away - Nine Inch Nails

- Nine Inch Nails My Prayer - The Platters

- The Platters No Stars - Rebekah Del Rio

- Rebekah Del Rio Viva Las Vegas - Shawn Colvin

- Shawn Colvin Just You - James Marshall

- James Marshall Green Onions - Booker T. & the M.G.'s

- Booker T. & the M.G.'s Wild West (Roadhouse mix) - Lissie

(Roadhouse mix) - Lissie Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top

- ZZ Top Axolotl (Roadhouse mix) - The Veils

(Roadhouse mix) - The Veils Out of Sand - Eddie Vedder

- Eddie Vedder I've Been Loving You Too Long (live from Monterey Pop) - Otis Redding

(live from Monterey Pop) - Otis Redding The World Spins - Julee Cruise

Additional Twin Peaks music

In addition to the soundtracks for each season and Fire Walk with Me, two other albums were released in association with the series: The Twin Peaks Archive and Anthology Resource Vol. 1: △△.

While the former was a digital series of rare music from both the original series and the film, the latter was made up of ambient instrumental underscore and soundscapes from the third season.

