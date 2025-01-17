Twin Peaks soundtrack: Songs from all 3 seasons and Fire Walk with Me
All the music from Angelo Badalamenti's iconic soundtracks and the songs featured in Twin Peaks.
Following the sad news that David Lynch has died at the age of 78, fans will no doubt be going back to enjoy some of his greatest works, from Eraserhead to The Elephant Man.
Of course, a real fan favourite is his surreal mystery-horror series Twin Peaks, which ran for two seasons, along with a movie, before being brought back for a third run in 2017.
The series, starring Kyle MacLachlan, is known for its unique narrative and uncanny style, but also for its phenomenal soundtrack from composer Angelo Badalamenti.
Looking to relive the show through its music, and soak in the atmosphere Lynch and Badalamenti so masterfully created? Then read on for the full soundtrack to all three seasons of Twin Peaks, as well as Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.
Twin Peaks soundtrack
Soundtrack from Twin Peaks
- Twin Peaks Theme (instrumental)
- Laura Palmer's Theme (instrumental)
- Audrey's Dance (instrumental)
- The Nightingale (vocals by Julee Cruise)
- Freshly Squeezed (instrumental)
- The Bookhouse Boys (instrumental)
- Into the Night (vocals by Julee Cruise)
- Night Life in Twin Peaks (instrumental)
- Dance of the Dream Man (instrumental)
- Love Theme from Twin Peaks (instrumental)
- Falling (vocals by Julee Cruise)
Twin Peaks Music: Season 2 Music and More
- Love Theme Intro
- Shelly
- New Shoes
- High School Swing
- Hayward Boogie
- Blue Frank
- Audrey’s Prayer
- I’m Hurt Bad
- Cop Beat
- Harold’s Theme
- Barbershop
- Night Bells
- Just You
- Drug Deal Blues
- Audrey
- Josie and Truman
- Hook Rug Dance
- Packards’ Vibration
- Half Heart
- Laura’s Dark Boogie
- Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room
- Love Theme Farewell
Soundtrack from Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
- Theme From Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me
- The Pine Float
- Sycamore Trees
- Don’t Do Anything (I Wouldn’t Do)
- A Real Indication
- Questions in a World of Blue
- The Pink Room
- The Black Dog Runs at Night
- Best Friends
- Moving Through Time
- Montage From Twin Peaks (Girl Talk / Birds in Hell / Laura Palmer’s Theme / Falling)
- The Voice of Love
Twin Peaks: Limited Event Series Original Soundtrack
- Twin Peaks Theme
- American Woman (David Lynch remix)
- Laura Palmer's Theme (Love Theme from Twin Peaks)
- Accident / Farewell Theme
- Grady Groove
- Windswept (reprise)
- Dark Mood Woods / The Red Room
- The Chair
- Deer Meadow Shuffle
- Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima
- Slow 30's Room
- The Fireman
- Saturday (instrumental)
- Headless Chicken
- Night
- Heartbreaking
- Audrey's Dance
- Dark Space Low
Twin Peaks: Music from the Limited Event Series
- Twin Peaks Main Theme (edit) - Angelo Badalamenti
- Shadow - Chromatics
- Mississippi - The Cactus Blossoms
- Lark - Au Revoir Simone
- I Am - Blunted Beatz
- I Love How You Love Me - The Paris Sisters
- Snake Eyes - Trouble
- Tarifa (Roadhouse mix) - Sharon Van Etten
- She's Gone Away - Nine Inch Nails
- My Prayer - The Platters
- No Stars - Rebekah Del Rio
- Viva Las Vegas - Shawn Colvin
- Just You - James Marshall
- Green Onions - Booker T. & the M.G.'s
- Wild West (Roadhouse mix) - Lissie
- Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top
- Axolotl (Roadhouse mix) - The Veils
- Out of Sand - Eddie Vedder
- I've Been Loving You Too Long (live from Monterey Pop) - Otis Redding
- The World Spins - Julee Cruise
Additional Twin Peaks music
In addition to the soundtracks for each season and Fire Walk with Me, two other albums were released in association with the series: The Twin Peaks Archive and Anthology Resource Vol. 1: △△.
While the former was a digital series of rare music from both the original series and the film, the latter was made up of ambient instrumental underscore and soundscapes from the third season.
