Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about joining the show for its second season, McDonough said that "all the villains" and "a lot of the characters" he's played to date have "culminated in this moment".

"And I'm just so honoured to be part of everything that [creator] Taylor Sheridan and [executive producer] David Glasser have done," he added.

"Yellowstone was an awesome hit for me, but there's something about Cal Thresher and Tulsa King that is just a little bit closer to me, way more than Malcolm Beck.

"Malcolm Beck was just a piece, but Cal Thresher, there's just something I really like about Cal, and I think the audience is going to like too."

But when will be the show be back on our screens for episode 2? Read on for our guide to the Tulsa King season 2 release schedule.

When is Tulsa King episode 2 released on Paramount Plus?

The series premieres on Sunday 15th September in the US and Canada on Paramount Plus.

Catch it from Monday 16th September in the UK, also on Paramount Plus.

Tulsa King season 2 release schedule: When do new episodes air?

Annabella Sciorra as Joanne Manfredi, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, Dashiell Connery as Clint, Tatiana Zappardino as Tina, and Jay Will as Tyson Mitchell. Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2024 Viacom International Inc.

There are 10 episodes in the show's second instalment – that's one more episode than season 1.

Episodes will air weekly on Sundays in the US and Canada, and Mondays internationally, with the finale airing on Sunday 17th November in the States and Canada, and Monday 18th November in other territories, including the UK.

Episode 1 - 15th-16th September

Episode 2 - 22nd-23rd September

Episode 3 - 29th/30th

Episode 4 - 6th/7th October

Episode 5 - 13th/14th October

Episode 6 - 20th/21st October

Episode 7 - 27th-28th October

Episode 8 - 3rd/4th November

Episode 9 - 10th/11th November

Episode 10 - 17th/18th November

What time do new episodes of Tulsa King season 2 come out?

In the US and Canada, new episodes will be released on Sundays at 3:00am ET/12:00am PT.

You can watch brand new episodes of Tulsa King season 2 from 8am on Mondays in the UK.

Tulsa King season 2 arrives on Paramount Plus on 15th September in the US, and 16th September in the UK - sign up for Paramount Plus here.

