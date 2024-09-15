Tulsa King season 2 release schedule: When is episode 2 available?
In the opening episode of Tulsa King season 2, we're introduced to Neal McDonough's Cal Thresher, a "powerful and extremely territorial businessman" who clashes with Dwight when they first meet at a local fundraiser.
"The General" is planning to expand his marijuana business, which Cal, as someone who also deals in that space, simply cannot allow.
Let the war commence.
Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about joining the show for its second season, McDonough said that "all the villains" and "a lot of the characters" he's played to date have "culminated in this moment".
"And I'm just so honoured to be part of everything that [creator] Taylor Sheridan and [executive producer] David Glasser have done," he added.
"Yellowstone was an awesome hit for me, but there's something about Cal Thresher and Tulsa King that is just a little bit closer to me, way more than Malcolm Beck.
"Malcolm Beck was just a piece, but Cal Thresher, there's just something I really like about Cal, and I think the audience is going to like too."
But when will be the show be back on our screens for episode 2? Read on for our guide to the Tulsa King season 2 release schedule.
When is Tulsa King episode 2 released on Paramount Plus?
The series premieres on Sunday 15th September in the US and Canada on Paramount Plus.
Catch it from Monday 16th September in the UK, also on Paramount Plus.
Tulsa King season 2 release schedule: When do new episodes air?
There are 10 episodes in the show's second instalment – that's one more episode than season 1.
Episodes will air weekly on Sundays in the US and Canada, and Mondays internationally, with the finale airing on Sunday 17th November in the States and Canada, and Monday 18th November in other territories, including the UK.
- Episode 1 - 15th-16th September
- Episode 2 - 22nd-23rd September
- Episode 3 - 29th/30th
- Episode 4 - 6th/7th October
- Episode 5 - 13th/14th October
- Episode 6 - 20th/21st October
- Episode 7 - 27th-28th October
- Episode 8 - 3rd/4th November
- Episode 9 - 10th/11th November
- Episode 10 - 17th/18th November
What time do new episodes of Tulsa King season 2 come out?
In the US and Canada, new episodes will be released on Sundays at 3:00am ET/12:00am PT.
You can watch brand new episodes of Tulsa King season 2 from 8am on Mondays in the UK.
