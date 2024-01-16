The two detectives have a difficult history that they attempt to shove aside while investigating a perplexing disappearance, which could be connected to an unsolved murder that weighs heavily on Navarro's conscience.

Just like previous seasons, True Detective: Night Country has an atmospheric theme song, which sets the tone for the gripping story, with music featuring prominently throughout each episode too.

If one of the songs from the show has left an impression on you, scroll on for a complete guide to the True Detective: Night Country soundtrack – updated weekly.

What is the True Detective: Night Country theme song?

The theme song for True Detective: Night Country is Bury a Friend by pop superstar Billie Eilish.

The track was first released in 2019, becoming a breakout hit from the musician's debut studio album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?) and peaking at number six on the UK singles chart.

The True Detective theme song has been a coveted gig since the first season, which thrust The Handsome Family's 2003 country song Far From Any Road into the limelight more than a decade on from its initial release.

Nevermind by Leonard Cohen and Death Letter by Cassandra Wilson (a Son House cover) were the opening tunes for seasons 2 and 3 respectively.

True Detective: Night County soundtrack – every song featured

Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

True Detective: Night Country episode 1 songs

Twist And Shout by The Beatles

Sweat (A La La La La Long) by Inner Circle

Magpie by The Unthanks

You Are Amen by Pollyester

Black Sedan by Charlie Crockett

Rescue Me by Unions

State of the Art (AEIOU) by Jim James

More to follow.

True Detective: Night Country premiered on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 15th January 2024. New episodes weekly. Find Sky deals here.

