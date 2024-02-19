The new season of the HBO drama has been dogged by some controversy during its run, relating to the increased emphasis on seemingly supernatural elements of the show and the connections to season 1 figures.

In a recent comment piece, I argued that perhaps Night Country would have been better off without the True Detective brand weighing it down – but there is hope that the furore from some fans will die down after the final episode.

That's because the two central questions of the season are answered in non-supernatural ways, with all the hysteria surrounding the potential involvement of ghosts, demons and other spooky entities having been wasted energy.

If you want to know what really happened, read on for our full breakdown of the True Detective: Night Country ending. Spoiler alert!

True Detective: Night Country ending explained

Who killed Annie K?

Owen McDonnell plays Raymond Clark in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

The mystery surrounding who killed Annie K starts to fall into place following the shocking discovery that the Tsalal arctic research facility was in cahoots with the controversial local mine.

The lab had agreed to forge the mine's pollution figures, which had been causing contaminated water and stillbirths in the Ennis community, as they had a vested interest in the decline of the local environment.

They had found a microorganism in the permafrost that could potentially be used as a miracle cure for a wide variety of illnesses, revolutionising healthcare as we know it.

In the opinion of the scientists, their work was more important than the residents of the town that they were ravaging with their mistreatment. However, Annie K strongly disagreed.

The midwife and environmental campaigner uncovered the dirty deal while in a relationship with scientist Raymond Clark, and sought to put a swift end to their work.

But as she attempted to destroy what the scientists were working on, they chillingly ganged up on her, using a star-shaped tool from the laboratory to stab her, before Clark himself eventually stepped in to smother her.

The brutal attack perhaps indicates an outbreak of group delirium as the grandeur the scientists attached to their work seemingly blinded them to how unspeakably evil their actions had become.

What happened to the Tsalal scientists?

Jodie Foster stars in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

It had been suggested that the bizarre and horrifying fate of the Tsalal scientists could have been the work of a vengeful spirit or otherwise cosmic entity, but the truth proved altogether more grounded in reality.

The final twist takes us back to the beginning, when Navarro encountered colleagues Bee and Blair at a factory, where she was forced to restrain the latter's abusive husband as he angrily caused a scene.

Since then, Blair appears to have moved in with Bee, with both women present when Danvers and Navarro come knocking, having recognised fingerprints from the earlier case.

It is revealed that the two of them, in collaboration with a group of other local Indigenous women, stormed the Tsalal laboratory and marched the scientists out into the frozen wilderness, where they met their nasty end.

They did so after discovering the secret lab in the frozen caves, which held the incriminating research and the likely murder weapon within it, telling them all they needed to know about the unsolved murder of their late friend, Annie.

In a show of solidarity, Danvers and Navarro inform the women that their story will be disregarded as fiction, with the official reason for the deaths of the Tsalal scientists remaining a slab avalanche.

What is a 'slab avalanche'?

True Detective: Night Country. HBO

A slab is a distinctly broad avalanche and the most dangerous type, bearing responsibility for more than 90 per cent of avalanche-related deaths.

They can occur naturally and with little warning, building up speed quickly to engulf the individual(s) who inadvertently caused it, which is why the Ennis authorities are happy to accept this as the cause of death for the scientists.

Interestingly, one of the real-life cases that inspired Night Country was also chalked up to a slab avalanche, which is perhaps where writer and showrunner Issa López got the idea.

The Dyatlov Pass Incident resembles the fictional Tsalal case in several ways, involving a group of people who disappeared from a campsite and were eventually found part-dressed and gruesomely wounded, leading to an outpouring of wild theories.

Ultimately, Russian authorities declared in 2020 – more than six decades on from the incident – that a slab avalanche was the most likely cause of death for the victims.

Do Danvers or Navarro die?

Kali Reis and Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. HBO

Fans may fear for the lives of Danvers and Navarro at several points in the final two chapters of Night Country, but fortunately, both women make it through and look poised to begin a healthier chapter of their lives.

Danvers suffers a near-death experience after falling through ice into the freezing water below, but is fortunately rescued by Navarro with little time to spare, who is able to warm her by a makeshift fire.

At this pivotal moment for the police chief, one thing that arguably keeps her alive is finally acknowledging her grief for the young son, Holden, she lost in a car accident many years ago.

In a moving scene, Danvers finally cries for her devastating loss, after Navarro assures her that "he sees you". Here, the latter is living up to her newly discovered Indigenous name, which translates to "the return of the sun after the long darkness".

When we see Danvers in the closing scenes giving a police interview, she seems happier and more content, with a later car ride seeing relations with her step-daughter, Leah, also starting to thaw.

Navarro also experiences an awakening of sorts after closing the Annie K case that had weighed so heavily on her psyche, while also taking time to grieve for the tragic loss of her sister earlier in the season.

In the final scene, she can be seen laying low at a remote cabin with Danvers, having not declared her whereabouts to anyone.

Local police suspect she could have walked out onto the ice as her sister and mother did, but Danvers hints there's more to the story. She concludes: "This is Ennis. Nobody ever really leaves."

