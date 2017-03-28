As we near the climax to series three of Broadchurch, a sneak peek of episode six offers a quiet, emotional scene between Julie Hesmondhalgh's Trish Winterman and her support worker Beth Latimer (Jodie Whittaker).

Advertisement

Trish – who was subject to a violent sexual attack at the start of the series – is seen at home, in the middle of the night, calling Beth for reassurance. "I feel like I'm sinking," she tells her. "I hate myself. I don't want to be in my body, I don't want to be in my head."