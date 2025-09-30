Trigger Point season 3 releases first-look images of explosive episodes – including major new guest star
Lana Washington races to get ahead of a spine-chilling "vendetta" in the upcoming episodes.
Trigger Point season 3 has dropped a slew of new images along with its trailer as excitement grows for the return of explosives officer Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and her team.
The next chapter in the pulse-pounding thriller sees the group called in to "investigate a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta", with specific individuals being targeted in the horrific campaign.
Lana and her squad will be racing to prevent the bomber from claiming their next victim, all the while coming closer to uncovering what could possibly have inspired this bloodthirsty "revenge" plot in the first place.
After some major character deaths, the Trigger Point cast now consists of a mix of surviving faces and a number of newcomers, including Prime Target and Boiling Point star Jason Flemyng as Steven Wyles (below).
Lana's squad and their Met Police colleagues have suffered some tough losses in previous years, but Eric Shango's Danny, Nabil Elouahabi's Hass, Natalie Simpson's DS Helen Morgan and Maanuv Thiara's DCI Amar Batra are back to fight another day.
Joining them is Mark Rowley – best known for playing noble warrior Finan in historical drama The Last Kingdom – who takes on the role of Rich Manning in Trigger Point season 3 (below, furthest right).
Once again, the series will be executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, among others, with Bloodlands scribe Chris Brandon brought in to pen the script, having previously co-written the season 2 finale with Amanda Duke.
Trigger Point season 3 is directed by Jamie Donoghue (A Discovery of Witches, Doctor Who) and returning helmer Audrey Cooke, whose other credits include DI Ray, Bloodlands and Death in Paradise.
Trigger Point fans will know to expect more nail-biting sequences in which Lana and colleagues face off against a varied selection of explosive devices, each with their own nasty surprises and technical specifications.
There is joy to be found amid the intense stress, however, with season 2 ending at the wedding of Lana's right-hand man Danny, so it will be interesting to see if married life has caused him to reconsider the perils of his profession.
If you want a look at the cast of Trigger Point in action, check out the 60-second teaser which premiered on ITV1 yesterday – watch now, if you dare:
Trigger Point season 3 is coming soon.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.