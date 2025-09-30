Lana and her squad will be racing to prevent the bomber from claiming their next victim, all the while coming closer to uncovering what could possibly have inspired this bloodthirsty "revenge" plot in the first place.

After some major character deaths, the Trigger Point cast now consists of a mix of surviving faces and a number of newcomers, including Prime Target and Boiling Point star Jason Flemyng as Steven Wyles (below).

Jason Flemyng stars as Steven Wyles in Trigger Point season 3. ITV

Lana's squad and their Met Police colleagues have suffered some tough losses in previous years, but Eric Shango's Danny, Nabil Elouahabi's Hass, Natalie Simpson's DS Helen Morgan and Maanuv Thiara's DCI Amar Batra are back to fight another day.

Joining them is Mark Rowley – best known for playing noble warrior Finan in historical drama The Last Kingdom – who takes on the role of Rich Manning in Trigger Point season 3 (below, furthest right).

(L-R) Maanuv Thiara as DCI Amar Batra, Natalie Simpson as DS Helen Morgan, Eric Shango as Danny, Nabil Elouahabi as Hass and Mark Rowley as Rich Manning in Trigger Point season 3. ITV

Once again, the series will be executive produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio, among others, with Bloodlands scribe Chris Brandon brought in to pen the script, having previously co-written the season 2 finale with Amanda Duke.

Trigger Point season 3 is directed by Jamie Donoghue (A Discovery of Witches, Doctor Who) and returning helmer Audrey Cooke, whose other credits include DI Ray, Bloodlands and Death in Paradise.

Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) in Trigger Point season 3 ITV

Trigger Point fans will know to expect more nail-biting sequences in which Lana and colleagues face off against a varied selection of explosive devices, each with their own nasty surprises and technical specifications.

There is joy to be found amid the intense stress, however, with season 2 ending at the wedding of Lana's right-hand man Danny, so it will be interesting to see if married life has caused him to reconsider the perils of his profession.

Eric Shango plays Danny in Trigger Point season 3 ITV

If you want a look at the cast of Trigger Point in action, check out the 60-second teaser which premiered on ITV1 yesterday – watch now, if you dare:

Trigger Point season 3 is coming soon.

