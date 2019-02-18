Traitors viewers loved Keeley Hawes but spotted some historical inaccuracies in the drama
Audiences were delighted to see the Bodyguard star back on their screens but some were less convinced by the show's pacing and plotting
After blowing away viewers with her performance in Bodyguard, Keeley Hawes has returned to UK screens for the first episode of Channel 4’s Traitors. And viewers have fallen in love with her all over again.
Following the fictional story of Feef Symonds (Emma Appleton), a civil servant convinced to spy on her own country on behalf of the Americans, the 1940s drama sees Hawes as Feef’s superior in the UK government.
As usual, audiences were delighted to see Hawes back on TV, especially after she was seen briefly singing…
However, viewers were also quick to point out some of Traitors’ historical inaccuracies. Most notably, how the drama ignored that the results of the 1945 election weren’t declared on polling day itself, but two weeks later to allow time to transport the votes of those serving overseas.
And there were a few other errors that got viewers scratching their heads…
And many thought the episode moved too slowly…
Will the series speed up in the next instalment? Are more historical errors ahead? And can we PLEASE get more footage of Keeley Hawes singing?
Traitors continues 9pm Sundays, C4