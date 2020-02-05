The show will reportedly follow the character as an intense vetting process threatens to unravel some deep and potentially problematic secrets from his past.

Deadline has reported that the series will be written by Jericho scribe Chris Dunlop, and that Taboo director Kristoffer Nyholm will be behind the camera.

Further casting has not yet been announced, nor has an official release date for the series been made public, so it could be a while before the show hits the streaming platform.

Of course, the political thriller genre is far from new ground for Netflix: its first ever original show House of Cards helped to launch the service as a platform for quality original content. However, it will be interesting to see what direction the new show takes nonetheless.

In other news, Hiddleston is also to reprise his role as the titular character in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, which is set to debut in 2021.

A first-look, 30 second teaser of the series was broadcast as part of the Super Bowl coverage last Sunday, alongside similar trailers for Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision.