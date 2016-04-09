However it failed to hit home in the ratings and was also said to be very costly to make. Producers had to build an entire shanty town set in the Yorkshire Dales for the drama which was inspired by the builders of the Ribblehead Viaduct in the 1870s.

An ITV spokeswoman told RadioTimes.com: “ITV regularly refreshes its drama portfolio and consequently Jericho isn’t returning to the channel.”

Created by Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steve Thompson the eight-part series also starred Hans Matheson as Johnny who had recently returned to his native Yorkshire from Africa.

The Wire star Clarke Peters played Ralph, a foreman of the railway line under construction.

The drama opened with fewer than 3m viewers according to the overnights and steadily lost its audience as the run progressed.

ITV has just appointed a new director of programmes Kevin Lygo who is expected to initiate a revamp of the network’s programmes roster.

Yesterday, ITV confirmed an executive reshuffle, with BBC drama boss Polly Hill brought in to replace Steve November and new entertainment and factual appointments made.