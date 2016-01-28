Advertisement

Jessica Raine is best loved for playing Nurse Jenny Lee in the first three series of BBC's Call The Midwife. Since leaving the BBC1 drama, she has played Jane Boleyn, lady-in-waiting to Anne, in the BBC2 adaptation of Wolf Hall, and featured in the second series of BBC2 police drama Line Of Duty.

Johnny Jackson (Hans Matheson)

Enigmatic Johnny has recently returned to his native Yorkshire from Africa, but quickly makes enemies.

Stornoway-born Matheson acted alongside Anne-Marie Duff and Tom Hardy in the four part biopic of Queen Elizabeth I, The Virgin Queen in 2006. In the ten years since, he has found film roles in Sherlock Holmes and 300: Rise Of An Empire, and performed in TV dramas including The Tudors and Tess of the D'Urbervilles.

Ralph Coates (Clarke Peters)

Ralph is a seemingly quiet bystander in Jericho, brought in as foreman of the railway line under construction

More like this

Peters is best known for playing Lester Freamon in HBO's landmark drama The Wire. He has made guest appearances in a variety of TV detective shows from both sides of the atlantic, including Life On Mars, True Detective and Death In Paradise, and gave a scene-stealing cameo in BBC2's recent London Spy.

Is he surprised that ITV have tried to make a Western set in Yorkshire? Not one bit: “I think if you just take western out of the conversation and put frontier town or pioneer town, you have got exactly the same thing and you do have a history for it here," he tells Radio Times.

“As you see in Jericho, you do have the land for it, the vastness... You have gorgeous, gorgeous landscapes in England, they are just not as exploited as America did on their films.”

Charles Blackwood (Daniel Rigby)

The man with the vision of the viaduct that is being built in Jericho

Not many actors can boast of beating Sherlock and Doctor Who to a Bafta, but Daniel Rigby can. The 33-year-old beat Benedict Cumberbatch and Matt Smith to win the 2011 award for Best Actor off the back of his starring turn as Eric Morecambe in Eric And Ernie. He's also the long-haired housemate in the recent BT adverts, and, most surprisingly of all, sang the theme tune in the new Teletubbies.

Earl Bamford (Mark Addy)

The detective who has the run of Jericho

Yorkshireman Addy is coming home. Best-known for playing Dave in The Full Monty and DC Gary Boyle in The Thin Blue Line, his eclectic and impressive CV features everything from Game Of Thrones to The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas.

Jack Laggan (Dean Andrews)

'Happy' Jack Laggan is a gang leader working on the viaduct in Jericho

Andrews played Gene Hunt's sidekick Ray Carling in both Life On Mars and Ashes To Ashes on BBC1. He's also recently featured in award-winning Last Tango In Halifax as policeman Robbie.

Isabella Lambton (Jeany Spark)

An investor in the viaduct from Charles Blackwood's past

Advertisement

Spark acted opposite Kenneth Branagh when she portrayed his daughter on the BBC series Wallander. Before that, she featured alongside Jericho cast mate Hans Matheson in Tess of the D'Urbervilles, and recently featured in BBC1 thriller The Interceptor and Channel 4 comedy Man Down.