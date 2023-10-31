"I got to go to visit a prison," they said, adding: "I didn't realise that women’s prisons tend to work differently, in that there isn't just one building that everyone's in, it's more of a complex of residential units where groups of women will stay."

They added that they had talked with an inmate who was set to be released in five weeks and had been in and out of prison since she was 15 while struggling with alcoholism and cocaine addiction.

"Although her story was different, hearing her talk about addiction and how it feels in your body was really helpful for me," Ramsey said. "It was amazing that she was so open and shared with me – I don't think I'll ever forget going there and hearing her story."

Ramsey also revealed one thing the inmate said that they carried with them in scenes where Kelsey is really struggling with her addiction.

"She said that you feel addiction everywhere in your body – if you want the hit and the whole of your body wants it, it's almost like electricity coursing through you," they explained.

Bella Ramsey as Kelsey in Time season 2. BBC Studios/Sally Mais

Meanwhile Tamara Lawrance – who plays a character serving a life sentence – said that she had found her own research into the prison system "quite alarming".

She said: "The biggest thing that stood out to me was the intersection between childhood trauma, people in the family who've offended before, domestic violence survivors, sexual abuse, poverty and mental health issues, and how all of those things intersect as reasons why people commit crimes.

"On the other side of that, recognising how prison exists pretty much as an industry, as a business, pre-eminently even though as a society I think we're led to believe that it's about rehabilitation and when you see and you understand the stats of what everyone is experiencing, for me I was quite shocked that there's not much focus on care especially around mental health and families as well."

Time seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer now.

