This Sherlock parody is a work of musical genius
Also featuring a special guest appearance from Steven Moffat himself
Sherlock has inspired countless copycats, fan videos and parodies, but none of them drop the 221-Beat like this incredible musical version from YouTube channel The Hillywood Show.
Vlogging comedy duo Hilly & Hannah Hindi have reimagined Sherlock Holmes and John Watson as a crime-fighting, rap-spitting double act – the Game really is on.
And, if you watch all the way to the end, you will spot a special guest appearance from Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat and his son Louis.
It's not just musically pitch perfect: the pair travelled to London to film in actual Sherlock locations from episodes including A Study in Pink, The Great Game, A Scandal in Belgravia and The Sign of Three.
Producer Sue Vertue took to Twitter to congratulate them.
If you want to see how the whole thing was put together, check out the behind the scenes video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYicg53SWD4