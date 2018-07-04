When is This Is Us season 2 on TV?

The show airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm.

What is the show about?

This Is Us follows three siblings, two related by blood, and one adopted into the family. Kate (Chrissy Mtz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), two surviving triplets, are joined by Randall (Sterling K Brown) – an abandoned black baby who is adopted into the otherwise white family.

The programme flits between the present day and the triplets’ childhood in the 1980s. It delicately tackles issues such as Randall’s troubles with his own identity and the problems people face as they approach middle age.

Chrissy Mtz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon and Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

The second season carries on where the first left of, with each sibling beginning to understand and tackle their own personal problems, while flashbacks include the tragic circumstances around the death of their father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). There's a new arrival in Randall's life, Kevin makes a huge career step and the season culminates in Kate's wedding – but will she go through with it?

This Is Us is showing from Wednesday 4th July