Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Born in 1944, Jack Pearson is husband to Rebecca, father to Kate and Kevin and adoptive father to Randall - they were ALL born on his 36th birthday! You'll also recognise Milo Ventimigilia from Gilmore Girls as Jess and Heroes.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Born in 1950, Rebecca is originally Jack's wife, mother to Kate and Kevin and adoptive mother to Randall. She doesn't enjoy an easy marriage with Jack and struggles at times to deal with his drinking. Mandy Moore has played many versions of the matriarch of the family, including pre-Jack Rebecca. Moore is also a musician.

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Born in 1980, Kate is the daughter of Jack and Rebecca, twin sister of Kevin and adoptive sister of Randall. Kate lives in Los Angeles and suffers from low self-esteem. Mackenzie Hancsicsak plays Kate as a child.

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Born in 1980, Kevin is the son of Jack and Rebecca, twin brother of Kate and adoptive brother of Randall. Kevin stars in a long-running sitcom, 'The Manny'. He has an eventful time on the show - don't worry no spoilers. Justin Hartley also starred in Passions, Smallville and Revenge as well as The Young and the Restless. Parker Bates plays Kevin as a child.

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Born in 1980, Randall is the adoptive son to Jack and Rebecca and adoptive brother to Kate and Kevin.

Niles Fitch plays teen Randall - you'll have seen him in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Army Wives, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Young Randall is played by Lonnie Chavis, who you can also see in White Famous, and Supergirl.

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson

Beth is married to Randall. Together they have two daughters, Annie and Tess. Susan Kelechi plays Randall's wife Beth. You may have also seen Kelechi in The Blacklist and The Following as well as NCIS. She also starred in the Fred Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighorhood with Tom Hanks.

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Toby is Kate's boyfriend, the pair met on her 36th birthday at a weight loss group. He's a great supporter of Kate and her struggles.

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill

Nicknamed Shakespeare, William is Randall's biological father.

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Rebecca's second husband, Miguel, is played by Jon Huertas. Huertas also starred in Sabrina the Teenage Witch as the witch hunter Brad and Javier in Castle. He's also popped up in CSI, Law and Order, and Prison Break.