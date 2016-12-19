Things "get nasty" in the teaser trailer for Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight
“Practising the law you don’t go on instinct. You wait, you listen and watch”
Office politics, tears and sex dominate the first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated spin off of The Good Wife: The Good Fight.
The series will reunite with Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) a year after the events of The Good Wife's final episode.
New cast members include Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.
The storyline of The Good Fight follows an enormous financial scam that has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Leslie) and totally drained her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s leading law firms.
The Good Fight will air in the US from February; a UK release date is not yet known