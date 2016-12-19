New cast members include Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Justin Bartha, Erica Tazel, Paul Guilfoyle and Bernadette Peters.

The storyline of The Good Fight follows an enormous financial scam that has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Leslie) and totally drained her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s savings. Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn at one of Chicago’s leading law firms.

The Good Fight will air in the US from February; a UK release date is not yet known