The series has been written by Ben Schiffer, who said: "From the moment I opened Barbara Nadel's novel, I fell in love with the unique, iconic character of Inspector Ikmen. A beacon of hope and humour in a dark, difficult world, I'm so delighted that he and our show, a blend of emotionally-charged mystery and family drama, has found a home at the BBC."

But along with Bilginer, Kai and Allen, who else stars in the series and where might you have seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Turkish Detective.

The Turkish Detective cast: Who stars in the crime thriller?

Below is the main line-up for The Turkish Detective on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

More like this

Haluk Bilginer as Çetin Ikmen

Ethan Kai as Mehmet Süleyman

Yasemin Kay Allen as Ayşe Farsakoğlu

Erol Afsin as Tarik Sanver

Deniz Ülkü as Cicek Ikmen

Uygar Tamer as Fatma Ikmen

Dilan Gwyn as Leyla Pamuk

Selma Ergec as Selma Payidar

Haluk Bilginer plays Çetin Ikmen

Haluk Bilginer as Çetin Ikmen in The Turkish Detective. BBC/Paramount

Who is Çetin Ikmen? Çetin is an Inspector working and leading the homicide investigations team in Istanbul.

What else has Haluk Bilginer been in? Bilginer is perhaps best-known for playing Mehmet in EastEnders, while he has also had roles in Turkish, English and American shows and films including Tatli Hayat, Ezel, Alex Rider, Baba and The Veil.

Ethan Kai plays Mehmet Süleyman

Ethan Kai as Mehmet Süleyman in The Turkish Detective. BBC/Paramount

Who is Mehmet Süleyman? Mehmet is a British detective who arrives in Istanbul to become Çetin's partner in the homicide unit.

What else has Ethan Kai been in? Kai is known for playing Kasim in Emmerdale, while he has also appeared in Killing Eve, London Kills and Carnival Row.

Yasemin Kay Allen plays Ayşe Farsakoğlu

Yasemin Kay Allen as Ayşe Farsakoğlu in The Turkish Detective BBC/Paramount

Who is Ayşe Farsakoğlu? Ayşe is a detective who works with Mehmet and Çetin in Istanbul.

What else has Yasemin Kay Allen been in? Allen has previously had roles in Merhamet, Matter of Respect, Strike Back, The Usual Suspects and Bahar, amongst other shows and films.

Erol Afsin plays Tarik Sanver

Erol Afsin as Tarik Sanver in The Turkish Detective BBC/Paramount

Who is Tarik Sanver? Tarik is the investigative team's IT technician.

What else has Erol Afsin been in? Afsin has had roles in Homeland, Fatih, The Red Room, Wir and No Mercy, as well as other series and films.

Deniz Ülkü plays Cicek Ikmen

Who is Cicek Ikmen? Cicek is Çetin and Fatma's daughter.

What else has Deniz Ülkü been in? Ülkü has previously only appeared on screen in the film Iguana Tokyo.

Uygar Tamer plays Fatma Ikmen

Uygar Tamer as Fatma Ikmen and Haluk Bilginer as Cetin Ikmen in The Turkish Detective. BBC/Paramount

Who is Fatma Ikmen? Fatma is Çetin's wife and Cicek's mother.

What else has Aygar Tamer been in? Tamer has previously had roles in series and films including Quantum of Solace, Wilder and The Teachers' Lounge.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dilan Gwyn plays Leyla Pamuk

Dilan Gwynn as Leyla Pamuk in The Turkish Detective. BBC/Paramount

Who is Leyla Pamuk? Leyla is a journalist who previously had a relationship with Mehmet.

What else has Dilan Gwyn been in? Gwyn has previously appeared in projects including Da Vinci's Demons, Dracula Untold, Beyond, The Convent, Love Me, Two Sisters and Kronprinsen som försvann.

Selma Ergec plays Selma Payidar

Selma Ergec as Selma Payidar and Haluk Bilginer as Cetin Ikmen in The Turkish Detective. BBC/Paramount

Who is Selma Payidar? Selma is the chief prosecutor in Istanbul who arranges for Mehmet's transfer.

What else has Selma Ergec been in? Ergec has had roles in films and shows such as Asi, The Magnificent Century, Gönül Isleri, Chrysalis and Inci Taneleri.

The Turkish Detective will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 7th July 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.