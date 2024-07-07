Meet the cast of The Turkish Detective
Haluk Bilginer, Ethan Kai and Yasemin Kay Allen star in the new series on BBC Two.
Eight-part Turkish/English crime thriller The Turkish Detective is starting to air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, and is based on Barbara Nadel's Inspector Ikmen's novels.
The series stars Haluk Bilginer as Inspector Çetin Ikmen, a police officer working in the homicide unit in Istanbul. He is joined by his colleague Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu (Yasemin Kay Allen) and Detective Mehmet Süleyman (Ethan Kai), a new recruit who joins the team from London.
The series has been written by Ben Schiffer, who said: "From the moment I opened Barbara Nadel's novel, I fell in love with the unique, iconic character of Inspector Ikmen. A beacon of hope and humour in a dark, difficult world, I'm so delighted that he and our show, a blend of emotionally-charged mystery and family drama, has found a home at the BBC."
But along with Bilginer, Kai and Allen, who else stars in the series and where might you have seen them before? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Turkish Detective.
The Turkish Detective cast: Who stars in the crime thriller?
Below is the main line-up for The Turkish Detective on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.
More like this
- Haluk Bilginer as Çetin Ikmen
- Ethan Kai as Mehmet Süleyman
- Yasemin Kay Allen as Ayşe Farsakoğlu
- Erol Afsin as Tarik Sanver
- Deniz Ülkü as Cicek Ikmen
- Uygar Tamer as Fatma Ikmen
- Dilan Gwyn as Leyla Pamuk
- Selma Ergec as Selma Payidar
Haluk Bilginer plays Çetin Ikmen
Who is Çetin Ikmen? Çetin is an Inspector working and leading the homicide investigations team in Istanbul.
What else has Haluk Bilginer been in? Bilginer is perhaps best-known for playing Mehmet in EastEnders, while he has also had roles in Turkish, English and American shows and films including Tatli Hayat, Ezel, Alex Rider, Baba and The Veil.
Ethan Kai plays Mehmet Süleyman
Who is Mehmet Süleyman? Mehmet is a British detective who arrives in Istanbul to become Çetin's partner in the homicide unit.
What else has Ethan Kai been in? Kai is known for playing Kasim in Emmerdale, while he has also appeared in Killing Eve, London Kills and Carnival Row.
Yasemin Kay Allen plays Ayşe Farsakoğlu
Who is Ayşe Farsakoğlu? Ayşe is a detective who works with Mehmet and Çetin in Istanbul.
What else has Yasemin Kay Allen been in? Allen has previously had roles in Merhamet, Matter of Respect, Strike Back, The Usual Suspects and Bahar, amongst other shows and films.
Erol Afsin plays Tarik Sanver
Who is Tarik Sanver? Tarik is the investigative team's IT technician.
What else has Erol Afsin been in? Afsin has had roles in Homeland, Fatih, The Red Room, Wir and No Mercy, as well as other series and films.
Deniz Ülkü plays Cicek Ikmen
Who is Cicek Ikmen? Cicek is Çetin and Fatma's daughter.
What else has Deniz Ülkü been in? Ülkü has previously only appeared on screen in the film Iguana Tokyo.
Uygar Tamer plays Fatma Ikmen
Who is Fatma Ikmen? Fatma is Çetin's wife and Cicek's mother.
What else has Aygar Tamer been in? Tamer has previously had roles in series and films including Quantum of Solace, Wilder and The Teachers' Lounge.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Dilan Gwyn plays Leyla Pamuk
Who is Leyla Pamuk? Leyla is a journalist who previously had a relationship with Mehmet.
What else has Dilan Gwyn been in? Gwyn has previously appeared in projects including Da Vinci's Demons, Dracula Untold, Beyond, The Convent, Love Me, Two Sisters and Kronprinsen som försvann.
Selma Ergec plays Selma Payidar
Who is Selma Payidar? Selma is the chief prosecutor in Istanbul who arranges for Mehmet's transfer.
What else has Selma Ergec been in? Ergec has had roles in films and shows such as Asi, The Magnificent Century, Gönül Isleri, Chrysalis and Inci Taneleri.
The Turkish Detective will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Sunday 7th July 2024.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.