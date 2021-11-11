The Tower viewers give verdict on ending in mixed response to final episode

ITV drama The Tower reached its conclusion last night, with DS Sarah Collins finally uncovering the truth of what exactly happened on that south east London tower block roof, and RadioTimes.com readers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the three-parter’s finale.

Advertisement

The series, which starred Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) and Jimmy Akingbola (Arrow) as police officers Sarah Collins and Steve Bradshaw, followed the detectives as they searched for young officer Lizzie Adama (Tahirah Sharif), who was last seen with a five-year-old boy on the roof of a tower, at the bottom of which were the dead bodies of 52-year-old policeman Hadley Matthews and teenage Muslim refugee Farah Mehenni.

The Tower aired its three episodes over the course of this week, with the final one revealing Farah had secretly recorded Hadley making racist comments and, while Sarah originally thought that Matthews had pushed Farah off of the roof to stop her from sharing the audio, Lizzie explained in a police interview that Farah had fallen accidentally and Matthews fell whilst trying to save her.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

After the drama’s conclusion, viewers shared their mixed opinions on Twitter, with some loving the show and others feeling disappointed by the ending.

“Loved it,” one viewer wrote. “It sets up in my opinion a second series.”

Another said of the last episode’s revelations: “I must say that’s what I thought.”

Loved it

It sets up in my opinion a second series — Olivia (@OliviaG37717638) November 10, 2021

Others praised the series, written by Patrick Harbinson, with some hoping that a second series could answer a few remaining questions.

“I thought it was great,” one Twitter user wrote. “My other half felt like there were too many unanswered questions (Shaw’s Mrs keeping the phone, etc). I expect there will be another series to help clear things up.”

I thought it was great ☺️ my other half felt like there were too many unanswered questions (Shaw's Mrs keeping the phone, etc). I expect there will be another series to help clear things up 😉 — Maureen Butcher 💙 (@maureen17762) November 10, 2021

“Thought it was good in the end. The right outcome,” one fan wrote, while another said they “really enjoyed it”.

Other viewers weren’t so complimentary, with some labelling the drama “boring” and “disappointing”.

“Not sure why I stayed with it,” one viewer said. “Unlikeable characters and no real story.”

One Twitter user described the last episode as “very anti climactic”, while another wrote: “Considering this drama series lasted a third longer than say a single story of Vera or Midsommer Murders for example, I had expected something better than what I saw.

Considering this drama series lasted a third longer than say a single story of #Vera or #MidsommerMurders for example, I had expected something better than what I saw. Are we to believe the lead character got a change of job without her boss knowing? #TheTower — Daren Haines (@Hello_To_Thou) November 11, 2021

“Are we to believe the lead character got a change of job with her boss knowing?” they continued.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Tahirah Sharif told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that The Tower has “definitely got scope” for a second series.