The Tower star says the ITV drama has “definitely got scope” for season 2

ITV police crime drama The Tower kicked off its three-part series on Monday night, and one of its lead stars has already teased a potential second season.

The drama is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels, which centre on the characters of DS Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan) and another female officer, Lizzie.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Tahirah Sharif (who plays runaway police officer Lizzie) said that the other Metropolitan novels could be adapted by ITV for follow-up instalments.

She said: “I mean, Kate London… The Tower is based on Post Mortem, [and] I think she’s written three novels. [The book series] kind of follows Lizzie and Sarah, these two characters, through their personal lives and their careers and potentially meeting again in different kinds of situations. So I think purely based upon the fact that there are two other novels already written, I think it’s definitely got scope to carry on.”

The drama, adapted by Homeland writer Patrick Harbinson, stars Whelan (Game of Thrones, Gentleman Jack) in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

Sharif plays Lizzie Adama, a rookie police officer and witness to two mysterious deaths. When Lizzie runs away in episode one, Sarah must find her in order to discover the truth.