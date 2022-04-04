Fans have waited over two years for the Defoe sisters to bring back all the legal drama and judging by the show's creator Abi Morgan, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season, which is set to end with wedding bells .

BBC One's The Split returns to our screens tonight, with Nicola Walker reprising her role as Hannah Stern – the high-achieving divorce lawyer who finds herself torn between her long-time husband and her former flame.

"We're building towards a marriage," she told RadioTimes.com. "Whose marriage could it be? It could be anybody's, so I'm excited about that."

With two seasons of contentious separations, steamy affairs and unforgivable betrayals already under its belt, there's a lot to remember when it comes to The Split's previous plot lines.

If you don't have time to binge your way through the show's existing episodes, then not to fear – we've recapped the ending of season 2 for you.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Split season 2 ending.

What happened at the end of The Split season 2?

The Split's second season ends with Hannah (Nicola Walker) and Nathan's (Stephen Mangan) marriage in jeopardy, Nina deciding to keep her baby after finding out she is pregnant and Zander marrying Tyler (Damien Molony).

Throughout season 2, Hannah found herself leading a double life romantically, being still married to Nathan but secretly having an affair with her colleague Christie (Barry Atsma). Unsurprisingly, Christie and Hannah's romance is revealed to all, with Nathan threatening to leave her.

While Hannah comes to the realisation that that she wants to stay with Nathan and make their relationship work, Nathan doesn't agree and they tell their kids that they are splitting up. He later returns to their home and packs up his belongings, with Hannah sobbing to her mother.

Meanwhile, Nina discovers that she's pregnant, with the father being her former client, comedian Rex Pope (Mathew Baynton). She meets up with Rex to speak about the baby, but after realising that he only came because his career is in decline and his relationship with his wife isn't going well, she leaves and decides to raise the baby by herself. She then attends Zander and Tyler's joint post-wedding stag do, but when Tyler thanks her for putting in a good work for him with Zander, they kiss.

As for the firm's legal cases, the main divorce at the centre of season 2 was that between TV presenter Fi Hansen (Donna Air) and her record producer husband Richie Hansen (Ben Bailey Smith). While Hannah was been representing Fi, Richie had hired Melanie Aickman as his representation and was threatening to ask for full custody of their children after a sex tape showing Fi, Richie and their nanny was leaked.

However, Hannah manages to convince Richie's personal assistant Ali to stand up against Richie and shortly afterwards, six women come out and accuse him of various sexual crimes. Hannah uses this as a bargaining chip to get Fi custody of her children.

Need a visual summary? Make sure to check out the BBC's three-minute recap of The Split seasons 1 and 2.

The Split's third and final season will begin on BBC One on 4th April 2022 at 9pm, and seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide.

