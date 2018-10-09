The show will revolve around different sets of people who believe themselves to be descendants of the titular Russian royal family, who were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

Find out everything we know so far about The Romanoffs below...

When is The Romanoffs released on Amazon Prime Video?

The eight-episode series will air weekly on Amazon Prime Video, starting with the first two instalments on Friday 12th October.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – it sees the star-studded cast all proclaiming heritage to the Russian Royal family in one way or another. Check it out below.

A full trailer later followed, featuring scenes from the whole series and offering a sense of how the individual episodes will pull together.

Who is in the cast?

The cast is absolutely stacked with stars – including Mad Men alumni Christina Hendricks (Dawn), John Slattery (Roger Sterling) and Jay R Ferguson (Stan Rizzo). Find out more about the full cast here.

There are some major film stars in the ranks, too. Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert, The Dark Knight's Aaron Eckhart, and Amanda Peet are all set to feature.

And there's plenty more where that came from – each episode will have an entirely new cast. Other stars set to take part include Diane Lane, Kathryn Hahn, Kerry Bishé, Clea DuVall, Griffin Dunne, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, Andrew Rannells and Ron Livingston.

What is it about?

Each instalment in the series will revolve around different people in the present-day who proclaim to be descendants of the Romanov family.

"We're at a place in our history where people are looking for a close connection to their roots, and for some kind of revelation about who they are," Weiner told Variety last year. "There's great debate about who is a Romanoff and what happened to the Romanoffs. The story for me is that we're all questioning who we are and who we say we are."

In August, Amazon shared a brief synopsis of each episode, detailing which stars will appear. Check out the episode guide below.

Episode 1 - The Violet Hour Premieres on Friday 12th October

Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Marthe Keller, Inès Melab and Louise Bourgoin.

Episode 2 - The Royal We Premieres on Friday 12th October

With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations.

Starring Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery and Noah Wyle.

Episode 3 - House of Special Purpose Premieres on Friday 19th October

A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Mike Doyle and Paul Reiser.

Episode 4 - Expectation Premieres on Friday 26th October

Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told.

Starring Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Emily Rudd, Jon Tenney, Mary Kay Place, and Michael O’Neill.

Episode 5 - Bright and High Circle Premieres on Friday 2nd November

A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly-knit community.

Starring Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Andrew Rannells, Cara Buono and Nicole Ari Parker.

Episode 6 - Panorama Premieres on Friday 9th November

In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject.

Starring Juan Pablo Castañeda, Radha Mitchell and Griffin Dunne.

Episode 7 - End of the Line Premieres on Friday 16th November

On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction.

Starring Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Annet Mahendru and Clea Duvall.

Episode 8 - The One That Holds Everything Premieres on Friday 23rd November

In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse.

Starring Hugh Skinner, Adèle Anderson, Hera Hilmar, Ben Miles and JJ Feild.

Who were the Romanoffs?

The Family of Tsar Nicholas II of Russia. (Getty)

The Romanoffs were the last family to rule Russia, from 1613 until 1917. When the Bolsheviks took power in 1918, the entire family – Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarina Alexandra, and their five children – were executed, along with their servants.

Conspiracy theories abound that Nicholas and Alexandra's daughter Anastasia survived the attack, though this has been disproved – but several imposters claimed to be her over the years (most famously, a woman called Anna Anderson, whose DNA, collected upon her death, was found to bear no relation to skeletons believed to belong to the family).