Hendricks and Slattery played Joan Harris and Roger Stirling in the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning drama and will join the likes of Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston and Amanda Peet among the guest cast of Weiner's anthology series.

The Romanoffs is set to premiere on Amazon Prime in 2018 and will tell separate stories from around the globe of people who believe they are descendents of the Russian royal family who were overthrown and killed by Bolshevik troops in 1918.

Weiner has created the series and will direct all the episodes as well as executive producing.

Since Mad Men concluded in 2015, Hendricks has gone on to star in film The Neon Demon and will next be seen in new Sky series Tin Star. Meanwhile, Slattery has had a guest arc in Veep and cropped up in Churchill and Captain America: Civil War.