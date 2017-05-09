The revolution is coming in new Orange Is The New Black season 5 trailer
The inmates of Litchtfield Penitentiary are fighting for change
It seems as if more change may be afoot in Orange Is The New Black season five.
After initially releasing the first 60 seconds of the season back in April, a new extended trailer has been revealed, and it seems as if the ladies of Litchfield penitentiary have taken control and are demanding change.
Season five will pick up exactly where the previous season left off, with Daya pointing a gun at corrections officer Thomas Humphrey, surrounded by inmates baying for his blood.
Changes in management in season four led to increased hostility between the correctional officers and the inmates, which led to the death of a much beloved character in its devastating penultimate episode.
The show is based on Kim Piper’s memoir, Orange Is The New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.
Orange Is The New Black season 5 arrives on Netflix on 9 June