Season five will pick up exactly where the previous season left off, with Daya pointing a gun at corrections officer Thomas Humphrey, surrounded by inmates baying for his blood.

Changes in management in season four led to increased hostility between the correctional officers and the inmates, which led to the death of a much beloved character in its devastating penultimate episode.

The show is based on Kim Piper’s memoir, Orange Is The New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.

Orange Is The New Black season 5 arrives on Netflix on 9 June