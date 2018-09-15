Fans of The Night Manager will be pleased to learn that their John le Carré itch will be scratched later this year with a six-part BBC1 adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl, based on his 1983 novel, set in the 1970s.

Advertisement

It stars Alexander Skarsgard as Israeli intelligence officer Becker who has a holiday fling with an actress called Charlie (Florence Pugh) while on holiday in Greece — a meeting that sees Charlie quickly entangled in a spy plot orchestrated by Spymaster Kurtz (Michael Shannon).