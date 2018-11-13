However the BBC confirmed in a statement to RadioTimes.com: “The Last Post was a fantastic series but we can confirm it won’t be returning. We are looking to bring new ideas to BBC1 and tell new stories. We’d like to thank Peter, the brilliant cast and production team for all their hard work on the series.”

Based on Moffat’s childhood memories of his father’s career as an officer in the Royal Military Police, Raine played Alison, a woman ahead of her time who railed against her stifling marriage. The drama's other stars included Jessie Buckley and Stephen Campbell Moore.

BBC head of programmes Charlotte Moore was among its many fans when it aired last autumn, with a consolidated audience of 6.8 million viewers, including catch-up, for the series opener. The final episode held up in the ratings, attracting a total audience of 5.84 million.

However, according to sources, the feeling seems to be that it didn’t quite spark enough acclaim to be given another go. So the bugle really is being sounded for the final time.

This article was originally published on 8 May 2018