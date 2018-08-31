The series followed a unit of Royal Military Police and their families based in Aden in the 1960s, a former British colony in Yemen.

Radio Times TV editor Alison Graham says that the "sentimental ending is clearly set up to facilitate a second series" – but whether that ambition will be realised is still up for debate.

Should The Last Post return for series two? Have your say below; as soon as we hear more we will let you know.

This article was originally published on 5 November 2017