The case captivated the nation after Martin claimed he had used reasonable force to protect himself and his property.

Channel 4’s one-off factual drama about Martin’s interviews with the police is almost entirely set inside the police station and has a very small cast portraying Martin, his lawyer and the two coppers on the case.

Steve Pemberton plays Tony Martin

Who is Tony Martin? Misanthropic, nervous and isolated, Martin has lived alone in his Norfolk farmhouse for 20 years. He has been repeatedly burgled and when his house is broken into on that night in 1999, it’s the final straw.

Where do I recognise Steve Pemberton from? Pemberton is a member of multi award-winning TV show League Of Gentlemen. He has also starred in six series of Benidorm and four series of Whitechapel, as well as Blackpool, Death on the Nile, The Old Curiosity Shop, Doctor Who and Happy Valley. Pemberton and his long-time collaborator Reece Shearsmith wrote and starred in the comedy thriller Psychoville, as well as the anthology series Inside No. 9.

Daniel Mays as DC Peters

Who is DC Peters? One of the policemen tasked with interrogating Martin, DC Peters is determined to tease out the true events of the night.

Where do I recognise Daniel Mays from? Mays is a prolific TV actor, having appeared in Public Enemies, Mrs Biggs, Line Of Duty, Born to Kill, Against The Law and Mother’s Day, to name a few. He has also starred in the films All or Nothing, Vera Drake, Atonement, Shifty, Made in Dagenham and The Adventures of Tintin, and had a fleeting role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Stuart Graham as DS Newton

Who is DS Newton? The second policeman who interviewed Martin, DS Newton was bemused by Martin’s idiosyncrasies and was keen to unravel his strange and convoluted testimony.

Where do I recognise Stuart Graham from? Northern Irish actor Graham starred as a detective in The Fall, and has also appeared in The Last Post, The Secret and Thirteen.

Tristan Sturrock as Martin's lawyer

After initially being interviewed without a lawyer, Martin eventually decided to have one present during questioning.

Where do I recognise Tristan Sturrock from? Sturrock is best known for starring as Zacky Martin in Poldark, and has also had recurring roles in Doc Martin and The Bill.