The series will start airing on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 12th February, with all episodes then becoming immediately available as a boxset on iPlayer.

The BBC has confirmed a release date for its highly-anticipated new drama series The Gold - and viewers don't have long to wait.

The drama also revealed a brand new image showing the five central characters, played by Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Dominic Cooper (Preacher), Charlotte Spencer (Sanditon) and Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth), emblazoned on bars of gold.

The drama is based on a true story from 1983, when six armed men broke into a security depot near Heathrow Airport, only to inadvertently stumble across gold bullion worth £26m.

The official synopsis for the series says: "What started as 'a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery' according to detectives at the time, became a seminal event in British criminal history, remarkable not only for the scale of the theft - at the time the biggest in global history - but for its wider legacy.

"The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering, provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom, united blue and white collar criminals and left controversy and murder in its wake.

"Inspired by extensive research and interviews with some of those involved in the events, The Gold is a pulsating dramatisation which takes a journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals to tell this extraordinary and epic story for the first time in its entirety."

The Gold's release on BBC One and BBC iPlayer will follow the end of Happy Valley, the BBC's current Sunday night drama which has been keeping fans on their toes since it started airing its third season on New Year's Day.

The Gold is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

