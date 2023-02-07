Based on the 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery, it was Britain’s biggest bullion heist. The action is more concerned with the pursuit of the criminals than the actual crime, and Bonneville’s depiction of the detective who brought the criminals to justice is a reminder of a time when trustworthy policemen were all you’d expect to see depicted on screen.

The actors on this week’s cover of Radio Times magazine , Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer and Dominic Cooper, are the stars of a gripping new drama that begins on BBC One this week.

But, as Bonneville tells us in his interview, our expectations of the archetypes of good and bad are not always based on reality – and that stolen gold resurfaced in some unlikely places.

If any of that makes you think this sounds like a throwback drama, then you’d be wrong. We think The Gold is one of the best programmes we’ve seen so far in 2023.

This year also marks Radio Times' 100th anniversary. Our birthday is in September, but we were able to kick off the celebrations in style at our recent Radio Times Covers Party.

It’s our annual chance to thank those who graced our cover over the previous 12 months, but at Claridge’s Hotel in London we welcomed not only some of the stars of TV today, such as Damian Lewis and Louis Theroux, but also many stars from RT covers of the past, from Sir Michael Palin to Sue Barker, and Peter Davison to Jenny Agutter.

We were also honoured to have as our guest His Royal Highness the Earl of Wessex, who collected a special presentation to mark the Queen’s lifetime in broadcasting – and in the pages of Radio Times. From 1940 to 2022, she appeared on our cover more than 50 times.

It was a perfect example of the eclectic mix of talents that goes into making quality television. And a timely reminder that even as TV and radio are undergoing rapid change, the fundamentals of skill, charisma and an ability to communicate remain as important as ever.

Also in this week’s Radio Times:

Chris Packham on being bullied for his autism, revealing he came close to taking his own life when growing up, and why reports that he’s retiring from television are inaccurate.

Prue Leith discusses how watching her brother die led to her supporting euthanasia and disagreeing with her son, Tory MP Danny Kruger, on the issue.

Hugh Jackman chats about having different ideas on parenting to his wife, his anxiety about acting and the unexpected success of The Greatest Showman.

Claudia Winkleman on having no idea if a show will be a hit, the breakout success of The Traitors, her lack of musical talent and getting mistaken for Davina McCall.

The Gold airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday 12th February.

