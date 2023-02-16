The series focuses on the aftermath of the Brink's-Mat robbery in 1983, which at the time was the biggest theft in world history, with £26 million in gold bullion stolen.

BBC crime drama The Gold is now available in full on BBC iPlayer, and while viewers will likely be primarily caught up by the all-star cast and the shocking true story that is dramatised in the series, they may also find themselves tapping their feet along to the earworm-filled soundtrack.

As you'd expect, the show's soundtrack is therefore chock full of '80s hits from artists and bands such as The Smiths, New Order and The Cure. But who else features throughout the six-part drama, and which songs are included?

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Gold, including the songs included and the composer of the series's score.

The Gold composer

Sean Harris (right) as Gordon Parry in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

The synth-filled musical score for The Gold been composed by Simon Goff.

Goff has previously worked in the music department on the film Joker and the series Chernobyl, while he also composed the score for the 2022 film Warmuffin.

The Gold soundtrack: Every song in the BBC crime drama

Episode 1 - To Be a King

Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings and Emun Elliott as Tony Brightwell in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Age of Consent - New Order

- New Order Never Stop (Discotheque) - Echo & The Bunnymen

Episode 2 - There's Something Going on in Kent

Ellora Torchia as Sienna Rose and Dominic Cooper as Edwyn Cooper in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Temptation - New Order

- New Order So What - Miles Davis

- Miles Davis 2 X 4 - The Fall

Episode 3 - The Consequences Are Mine

Tom Cullen as John Palmer in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

The Beast in Me - Nick Lowe

Episode 4 - Vengeance Is Easy, Justice Is Hard

Hugh Bonneville as Brian Boyce in The Gold. BBC, Tannadice Pictures,Sally Mais

I Don't Want to Talk About It - Rod Stewart (Karaoke)

- Rod Stewart (Karaoke) Living Next Door to Alice - Smokie

- Smokie Paralysed - Gang of Four

Episode 5 - The Boy You Were

Daniel Ings as Archie Osbourne in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Skin Deep - The Stranglers

- The Stranglers I Know It's Over - The Smiths

Episode 6 - I'll Be Remembered

Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold. BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais

Shout - Tears for Fears

- Tears for Fears Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat

- Bronski Beat Atmosphere - Joy Division

- Joy Division A Forest - The Cure

All episodes of The Gold are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to purchase now.

