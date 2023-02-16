The Gold soundtrack: Every song in the BBC crime drama
The series's soundtrack is packed full of '80s hits.
BBC crime drama The Gold is now available in full on BBC iPlayer, and while viewers will likely be primarily caught up by the all-star cast and the shocking true story that is dramatised in the series, they may also find themselves tapping their feet along to the earworm-filled soundtrack.
The series focuses on the aftermath of the Brink's-Mat robbery in 1983, which at the time was the biggest theft in world history, with £26 million in gold bullion stolen.
As you'd expect, the show's soundtrack is therefore chock full of '80s hits from artists and bands such as The Smiths, New Order and The Cure. But who else features throughout the six-part drama, and which songs are included?
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack for The Gold, including the songs included and the composer of the series's score.
The Gold composer
The synth-filled musical score for The Gold been composed by Simon Goff.
Goff has previously worked in the music department on the film Joker and the series Chernobyl, while he also composed the score for the 2022 film Warmuffin.
Episode 1 - To Be a King
- Age of Consent - New Order
- Never Stop (Discotheque) - Echo & The Bunnymen
Episode 2 - There's Something Going on in Kent
- Temptation - New Order
- So What - Miles Davis
- 2 X 4 - The Fall
Episode 3 - The Consequences Are Mine
- The Beast in Me - Nick Lowe
Episode 4 - Vengeance Is Easy, Justice Is Hard
- I Don't Want to Talk About It - Rod Stewart (Karaoke)
- Living Next Door to Alice - Smokie
- Paralysed - Gang of Four
Episode 5 - The Boy You Were
- Skin Deep - The Stranglers
- I Know It's Over - The Smiths
Episode 6 - I'll Be Remembered
- Shout - Tears for Fears
- Smalltown Boy - Bronski Beat
- Atmosphere - Joy Division
- A Forest - The Cure
All episodes of The Gold are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. The Gold: The Real Story Behind Brink’s-Mat: Britain’s Biggest Heist by Neil Forsyth and Thomas Turner is available to purchase now.
