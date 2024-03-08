New crime series The Gentlemen has now landed on Netflix, providing another dose of Guy Ritchie drama that "shares the DNA" of the star-studded 2020 film of the same name.

In this series, though, we follow Theo James as Eddie Horniman, who inherits his father's estate to discover that actually, it's part of a cannabis empire.

Amid the surprise and confusion, Eddie is drawn into the criminal underworld as gangsters and some very bad people come sniffing round for a piece of the operation.

But the new series also features a notable soundtrack, with Christopher Benstead composing the original music and the soundtrack now available to listen to.

Keen to know which tracks were featured in the series? Read on to find out more about the soundtrack of The Gentlemen.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Gentlemen?

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen sitting in a leather chair holding a glass of wine
Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Kevin Baker/Netflix

The official soundtrack for The Gentlemen is composed by Christopher Benstead, the same composer behind the 2020 film and who has worked previously with Ritchie on films like The Covenant and Wrath of Man.

The soundtrack is now available to stream and download on services including Spotify. The full track list for the official soundtrack is as follows:

  1. The Gentlemen Titles
  2. Father Passes
  3. Halstead Manor
  4. Susie Glass
  5. Jimmy Got the Munchies
  6. Freddy Not Happy
  7. Meet Uncle Sam
  8. Daddy What You Up To
  9. Joey Bang Bang
  10. The Fight
  11. Felix Takes Control
  12. You Will Dance
  13. Uncle Stans Soiree
  14. Sniffing Around My Woods
  15. Grand Complication
  16. Off My Land
  17. Jimmy in Love
  18. Tony Blair
  19. McLaren Test Drive
  20. Biblical Punishment
  21. Sit Down Frank
  22. One of 12 Farms
  23. Florian De Groot
  24. Generators Nicked
  25. Horse and Caravan
  26. A Similar Seat
  27. Sojourn for Jack
  28. I’m Taking Over
  29. Gabrielle Duped
  30. Vindication Is Upon Us
Theo James as Eddie Horniman, wearing a suit and sat down in The Gentlemen
Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix

As well as the suitably operatic soundtrack that underpins the series, there are some other songs that feature in the series. In comparison to other Netflix series, there aren't as many tracks that feature throughout the drama but if you're keen to know which ones did, read on.

You can also find the official playlist for The Gentlemen on Spotify.

The Gentlemen episode 1 songs

  • Old McDonald by Ella Fitzgerald

The Gentlemen episode 2 songs

  • I Wish a Bitch Would by Delilah Bon
  • Oh S**t by The Pharcyde

The Gentlemen episode 3 songs

  • Baddest MF by Zae

The Gentlemen episode 5 songs

  • Ride or Die (Hard Mix) by HI-LO & Eli Brown
  • Starting Fires by Lazy Habits

The Gentlemen episode 7 songs

  • Innocence by Gabriels
  • Woohaa by Kojey Radical
  • The Lost Soul by The Handsome Family

The Gentlemen episode 8 songs

  • Nothing is Safe by clipping.

