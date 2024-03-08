Amid the surprise and confusion, Eddie is drawn into the criminal underworld as gangsters and some very bad people come sniffing round for a piece of the operation.

But the new series also features a notable soundtrack, with Christopher Benstead composing the original music and the soundtrack now available to listen to.

Keen to know which tracks were featured in the series? Read on to find out more about the soundtrack of The Gentlemen.

Who composed the soundtrack for The Gentlemen?

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Kevin Baker/Netflix

The official soundtrack for The Gentlemen is composed by Christopher Benstead, the same composer behind the 2020 film and who has worked previously with Ritchie on films like The Covenant and Wrath of Man.

The soundtrack is now available to stream and download on services including Spotify. The full track list for the official soundtrack is as follows:

The Gentlemen Titles Father Passes Halstead Manor Susie Glass Jimmy Got the Munchies Freddy Not Happy Meet Uncle Sam Daddy What You Up To Joey Bang Bang The Fight Felix Takes Control You Will Dance Uncle Stans Soiree Sniffing Around My Woods Grand Complication Off My Land Jimmy in Love Tony Blair McLaren Test Drive Biblical Punishment Sit Down Frank One of 12 Farms Florian De Groot Generators Nicked Horse and Caravan A Similar Seat Sojourn for Jack I’m Taking Over Gabrielle Duped Vindication Is Upon Us

What other songs were featured in The Gentlemen?

Theo James as Eddie Horniman in The Gentlemen. Christopher Rafael/Netflix

As well as the suitably operatic soundtrack that underpins the series, there are some other songs that feature in the series. In comparison to other Netflix series, there aren't as many tracks that feature throughout the drama but if you're keen to know which ones did, read on.

You can also find the official playlist for The Gentlemen on Spotify.

The Gentlemen episode 1 songs

Old McDonald by Ella Fitzgerald

The Gentlemen episode 2 songs

I Wish a Bitch Would by Delilah Bon

Oh S**t by The Pharcyde

The Gentlemen episode 3 songs

Baddest MF by Zae

The Gentlemen episode 5 songs

Ride or Die (Hard Mix) by HI-LO & Eli Brown

Starting Fires by Lazy Habits

The Gentlemen episode 7 songs

Innocence by Gabriels

Woohaa by Kojey Radical

The Lost Soul by The Handsome Family

The Gentlemen episode 8 songs

Nothing is Safe by clipping.

The Gentlemen is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

