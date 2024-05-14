But, now that the series is available to stream on Channel 4 in full, where is it set and where were the six episodes filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used for Channel 4 thriller The Gathering.

Where is The Gathering set?

Eva Morgan as Kelly and Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

The Gathering is set in Liverpool, the Wirral and all around the Merseyside area. The show's writer, Helen Walsh, was born in Warrington, near Liverpool, and, after moving to Barcelona at the age of 16, she returned to Liverpool in her early 20s and lives there to this day.

Actor Sonny Walker, who plays Adam, spoke about the show's representation of the city and of Liverpudlians, saying that he's "proud" of the series for showcasing it.

He said: "I think it’s going to give the audience more of an understanding. I feel like audiences will get to see people like me – from Liverpool with a Liverpudlian accent and it’s going to touch the hearts of Scousers. I’m very proud of my voice and my accent and I’m very proud to be on the show that portrays the lives of people within Merseyside.

"I hope that the series will encourage people to empathise with the characters and self-reflect. Sometimes it's easy to judge but at times you have to look in the mirror and think: is there anything I could be doing wrong?

"I feel like The Gathering will leave people thinking about themselves and things people have gone through in their own life, may be situations that have unravelled. It's very relatable and I feel like it will provoke self-reflection and empathy."

Where was The Gathering filmed?

Eva Morgan as Kelly in The Gathering. James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions

As well as being set in Liverpool and the Merseyside area, the series was also filmed there. Some of the specific locations used include Hilbre Island, across the River Dee from the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, where the rave scene was filmed.

Other locations used include Liverpool's Princes Docks, The Gino D'Campo Sky Bar 360 on Liverpool's Old Hall Street and the INNSiDE Hotel.

Liverpool's World Museum and St John's Gardens were also used for filming, as was West Kirby Park in Wirral, Coronation Gardens, Cheshire Gymnastics and the City of Liverpool Gymnastics Club. Meanwhile, fast food shop Pattersons and Wavertree Police Station also feature in multiple episodes.

Writer Helen Walsh spoke about the look and authenticity of the show, saying: "The look that they chose for the drama was really born off the environment and they just presented Liverpool in a very naturalistic way. It’s so beautiful, raw, dynamic, and full of surprise. It's never bleak.

"We were all adamant that we would cast native Liverpudlians for our Liverpool characters, and where that wasn't possible, I reimagined the characters slightly, so they were then adoptive Scousers. We also focused on the Scouse dialect, which is constantly evolving.

"So, we gave our younger actors freedom to refashion their dialogue. We also strove to shoot in the exact locations as written in the script."

The Gathering is available to stream on Channel 4 in full now.

