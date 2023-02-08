The series, which is another addition to the streamer's slate of Arabic Original content, explores the tale of Farida (Rawan Mahdi) and Munira (Mona Hussain), two ever competitive cousins who are effortlessly good at mathematics and are keen to take on Kuwait's hectic stock exchange.

New Netflix series The Exchange follows the chaotic world of the 1980s Kuwait stock exchange, inspired by real events that took place nearly 40 years ago.

The series tells the story of how the duo became the first women in the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange and the multiple challenges they faced in the male-dominated industry.

But is The Exchange based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is The Exchange based on a true story?

Rawan Mahdi as Farida and Mona Hussain as Munira in The Exchange. Netflix

Well, the new series is definitely inspired by true events. While it isn't based on two real-life women called Farida and Munira, The Exchange is an ode to Kuwaiti women who had to work in male-dominated industries – like finance – during the '80s.

The six-part series is created by Anne Sobel, Adam Sobel and Nadia Ahmad. Speaking about the series and what it means to her, Ahmad reveals: “I grew up in Kuwait, surrounded by empowered women who were pioneering industries, especially in finance.

"They demanded to be heard and succeeded, breaking into the workforce and blazing new trails for future generations. The Exchange is my love letter to them, bringing an amalgamation of them to life in Farida and Munira in a new and exciting way.”

The series follows the two cousins as they strive to bring a new order to Kuwait's stock exchange with their fieriness, shoulder pads, permed hair and smarts.

Farida is recently divorced and trying her hardest to provide for her daughter, while Munira is a clerk for the Bank of Tomorrow’s trading division. We follow them as they navigate this boys' club that is increasingly corrupt, on a mission to strive to change it for the better while also having to navigate a workplace (and wider attitudes) that are far too set in their ways.

The series is directed by Jasem AlMuhanna and produced by Abdullah Boushahri, with Boushahri revealing more about the series, saying: “Having grown up in Kuwait and being surrounded by independent women my whole life, this production is one that is close to my heart.

“Rawan and Mona perfectly depict the struggles women experienced back in the '80s and I can’t wait for the world to see their characters' story unfold. Besides the plot, I am excited for the audience to see how we brought this era to life, that brings together local and international expertise in a high-production masterpiece, shot and produced entirely in Kuwait.”

The Exchange is released on Netflix on Wednesday 8th February. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

