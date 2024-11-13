A suspenseful soundtrack accompanies the action, which features a handful of contemporary songs as well as a timeless score created by Volker Bertelmann, who is best known for his work on Lion and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Day of the Jackal's soundtrack.

Who sings the theme song in The Day of the Jackal?

British singer-songwriter Celeste has produced the programme’s stirring title song, This Is Who I Am.

This Is Who I Am follows on from the Mercury-nominated and BRIT-winning artist’s 2022 single To Love a Man.

"Celeste’s This Is Who I Am perfectly encapsulates the essence of The Day of the Jackal — both propulsive and distinctive," said Gareth Neame, CEO and executive producer at production firm Carnival Films.

He added: "We were looking for a song that would leave a lasting impression, and Celeste’s powerful performance does just that, bringing a wonderful depth and intensity to the title sequence."

The song arrives as Celeste "prepares to tell the next chapter of her story", a press release stated.

"This Is Who I Am is less a reintroduction to Celeste’s music and more an act of self-actualisation, a complete creative distillation of her craft that sees her step with purpose into her new era," it added.

You can watch the black-and-white lyric video below:

Day of the Jackal soundtrack: List of songs in the series

The following tracks feature in the series:

Prelude to a Manhunt - Volker Bertelmann

- Volker Bertelmann In the Shadows - The Rasmus

The Jackal's Theme - Volker Bertelmann

- Volker Bertelmann The Pursuit Begins (feat Lux Mortenson) - Paul Shapera

Into the Crosshairs - Volker Bertelmann

- Volker Bertelmann Escape and Evasion - Volker Bertelmann

- Volker Bertelmann Final Encounter - Volker Bertelmann

- Volker Bertelmann Aftermath - Volker Bertelmann

The Day of the Jackal became available to watch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 7th November. Sign up for NOW from £6.99 a month or sign up for Sky Stream from £29 a month.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.