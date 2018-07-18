Bonham Carter is replacing the Bafta award-winning Vanessa Kirby in the role as Queen Elizabeth's sister, and judging by this she's perfectly suited to the role. The photo was released with the caption, "hope". Check it out below.

That was followed by a photo of Rogue One star Ben Daniels as Princess Margaret's ex-husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, AKA Lord Snowdon. Daniels replaces Matthew Goode, who played the former royal photographer in series two.

This recent flurry of activity is the first sign of life from the new series. Production has only just begun on the new episodes, and we won't be seeing them until 2019. These drip-fed photos may need to sustain us for the next six months or so before any significant footage from the production emerges – but one thing seems certain: a picture of Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip can't be far away.

The Crown series 3 is expected to be released on Netflix UK in 2019