And no-one is happier for her than her fellow cast mates in The Crown, with newcomer Josh O’Connor telling RadioTimes.com how they have been celebrating her Oscars win together.

“We can’t stop talking about it,” he explained. “We’re so happy for her, it’s thoroughly deserved. It’s the first of many for her.”

O’Connor has joined the cast of The Crown for the upcoming third series, taking the role of a young Prince Charles.

The part marks quite a departure from the 28-year-old’s previous role as the mischievous novelist and surly big brother Larry in ITV’s The Durrells.

Despite the change of scenery from Corfu to Kensington, O’Connor said The Crown isn't actually too different from The Durrells – although he admitted the first day on set was "tough."

“There were more physically demanding scenes or emotionally demanding scenes, but the first day on set was the hardest because I walked into an unbelievable powerhouse of a series with incredible actors like Olivia and Helena and Tobias. There’s an endless list of brilliant actors,” he explained. “Walking in and feeling the weight of it, it was so difficult.

“Then I opened my mouth and looked around and realised it’s just like The Durrells. A supportive teams of creatives which makes such a difference and you get the best performances out of each other by supporting each other. That made the rest of the series a dream for that very reason.”

The Durrells returns continues Sunday night at 8pm on ITV. The Crown is released on Netflix later this year