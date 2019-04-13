Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival, the actor explained, “I’ve met her and I think she is young but she’s totally on point. She’s an incredible talent.

“She’s incredibly intelligent and she seems really bright and switched on and I think that makes such a difference," O'Connor added. "She’s entering a family of unbelievable actors, unbelievable crew, production and a support system where she won’t feel unsupported and hopefully she’ll be able to enjoy it. She’ll be unbelievable. She’s great.”

When asked about whether the pair had a natural chemistry, he responded, “Chemistry is a funny word. It never works like that. But she’s a really nice girl and she’s going to be brilliant.”

More like this

O’Connor will be playing the prince during his younger years, starting as a student at Cambridge University and featuring major moments in his early life, including his investiture as the Prince Of Wales in 1969.

While O’Connor is familiar to British audiences thanks to his roles as Larry in The Durrells and Marius in Les Miserables, he is set to embrace international fame due to the worldwide popularity of The Crown.

“The whole experience from start to finish [on The Crown] has been pure joy and working with those actors and directors and that writing, it feels amazing,” he said.

“That’s the focus for me. All the overnight fame stuff? That’s alright.”

Advertisement

The Crown is set to return to Netflix later this year