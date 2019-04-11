Find out more about Emma Corrin below.

Who is The Crown star Emma Corrin?

The 23-year-old actress is only just beginning her acting career: she had a guest role in the most recent series of Grantchester on ITV, and featured in a short film.

Corrin started her acting career off while studying at Cambridge University, featuring in productions of Unraveling The Ribbon, The House of Bernada Alba and Mojo, before going on to appear in local theatre productions.

Her two biggest roles to date – before The Crown, that is – have already been filmed and are slated to be released later this year.

The Crown star Emma Corrin Cast as: Lady Diana Spencer Age: 23 Instagram: emmalouisecorrin

She will be a recurring character in Batman prequel TV series Pennyworth as Esme, and will also feature alongside an all-star cast featuring Keeley Hawes, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira Knightley, Jessie Buckley and Leslie Manville in MisBehaviour.

The historical drama follows the story of a group of women from the Women’s Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition. Corrin will play Miss South Africa.

When will Emma Corrin appear as Princess Diana in The Crown?

Netflix has confirmed that Lady Diana Spencer – the future Princess of Wales and wife of Prince Charles – will not appear in the drama until season four.

That means that Corrin is unlikely to be seen on screen until 2020. Season three is due for release later this year.

However, filming is set to begin on season four later this year, which is why the casting has been announced now.

"Beyond excited and honoured to be joining The Crown for its fourth season," Corrin said when the news was confirmed.

"I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”