Following the debut of season four this weekend, the cast will change again with Imelda Staunton being the latest actress to portray the current ruling monarch, but it may not mark the end of Colman's journey.

Speaking at the virtual premiere of the latest episodes, she expressed how eager she would be to return to the hit series, even suggesting a way of looping herself back in.

"Maybe there'd be some kind of dream sequence," she said to The Crown creator and showrunner Peter Morgan.

Far from dismissing the notion, Morgan admitted that he has been considering ways of having Colman reappear on The Crown in some form, but refused to reveal any details.

He added: "I don't want to say anything yet, but I’m toying with a couple of ideas… I'll see what I can do."

While not a confirmation of anything, it appears The Crown fans have good reason to be optimistic about seeing Colman as Queen Elizabeth II one more time.

The Crown season four is one of Netflix's biggest projects of the year, depicting major events from royal history, including the Queen's first meeting with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer.

The Crown season four is available to stream on Netflix from Sunday 15th November.