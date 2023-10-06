The show's executive producers have admitted that they had some "trepidation" about doing a show set in the John Wick universe without Keanu Reeves, but said they wanted to use the Marvel model of creating a brand which is enough of a draw without their central star.

But now that the first season of the show has wrapped up, will it be back for more? Read on for everything you need to know about The Continental season 2.

*Warning - contains spoilers for The Continental season 1*

Will there be The Continental season 2?

Ayomide Adegun plays Charon. Prime Video

With the first season having just finished airing, nothing has yet been confirmed regarding the future of The Continental and whether a second season is in the offing. However, the show's producers have been clear that should one be confirmed, they are ready to start work.

Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Erica Lee said there had been "nothing official" regarding the future of the show, but added that "there's certainly room for more stories that we would love to tell".

Meanwhile, executive producer Basil Iwanyk added: "To be frank, if people watch the show and the ratings are good - and who knows the metrics now of what is considered a success on streaming - if the whatever the metric of success is we reach, and they're like, 'Do you have more?' the answer is, 'Where do we start? We have a lot more.'

"But not once have we gotten into the specifics of what it could look like. This sounds so corny, but I truly believe in the movie and television gods, and I believe that if they sense you're getting too entitled or playing too close to the sun, they will strike you down. So, we are never going to go to ourselves, 'Okay, we're definitely doing a sequel.'

"I have a script of Clash of Titans 3 in my office. Halfway through Clash of Titans 2, we were like, 'This is gonna be huge. Let's go right into a third one.' I don't know if you've noticed, it never was made. We make these things up as we go along. Hopefully people will dig the show."

We will keep this page updated as and when any further information regarding the future of The Continental is announced.

When would The Continental season 2 be released?

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

It's hard to say exactly when a second season of The Continental would be released, given that it hasn't yet been confirmed. However, we do know that the first season arrived a year and a half after filming began.

We'd hope that the show could work to a quicker timeline for season 2, but regardless, it seems likely that we wouldn't see any new episodes until late 2024/early 2025 at the earliest.

We'll keep this page updated once we have any further information.

The Continental cast - who would return for season 2?

Colin Woodell as Winston Scott in The Continental. Katalin Vermes/Starz Entertainment

Given the show's premise and its setting within the John Wick universe, there's no telling who from the cast will make it out of any given episode (as noted with Frankie's demise in episode 1).

Two characters we can be fairly certain would return for a second season would be Colin Woodell's Winston and Ayomide Adegun's Charon, given that those two characters make it through to the film series, years later.

For now, here's a list of the main cast from season 1 - some of which, beyond Woodell and Adegun, may also return for season 2:

Colin Woodell as Winston

Ben Robson as Frankie

Mel Gibson as Cormac

Jessica Allain as Lou

Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles

Nhung Kate as Yen

Mishel Prada as KD

Jeremy Bobb as Mayhew

Ayomide Adegun as Charon

Is there a trailer for The Continental season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for The Continental yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated if and when any new footage becomes available. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is available to stream on Prime Video now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

