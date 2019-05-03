ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill said she expected The Bay to return to the channel in 2020.

The crime drama, which is set in the coastal town of Morecambe, will see Lisa and the team tackle a new case in series two.

Season one's finale saw the truth laid bare about the twins' disappearance and Lisa finally mending her relationship with her own troubled teenagers. According to ITV, the episode attracted a consolidated audience of seven million viewers.

Writer Daragh Carville previously told RadioTimes.com that if the show were renewed, the next series “would have a new crime and a new family for our family liaison officer”.

The Bay series two will begin filming later in 2019 with further casting news to be announced closer to production.

“We are so thrilled that The Bay found such a large audience and that the fantastic world and characters brought to life by Daragh Carville will be returning to ITV," executive producer Catherine Oldfield said. "It was an incredible production, shot in a beautiful location and thanks to ITV’s belief in the story we wanted to tell, we get to do it all over again.”