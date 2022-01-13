The Bay co-creator discusses future of ITV crime drama

Marsha Thomason ( COBRA ) has made her debut as Morecambe Bay arrival DS Jenn Townsend, taking the baton from original lead character DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who has been written out of the show .

The third season of The Bay got under way on ITV last night, introducing a new protagonist tasked with unravelling a complex murder mystery – and it may not be her last.

DS Townsend’s first case is an investigation into the suspicious death of an aspiring young boxer, with her hope being that his grieving family may hold the clues that will uncover the circumstances of his grim fate.

If this latest story strikes a chord with viewers as the first two seasons did, then don’t be surprised to see ITV push ahead with a fourth instalment in the crime drama, which has been described as the ‘northern Broadchurch’.

Co-creator and co-writer Daragh Carville told RadioTimes.com and other press: “We would love to come back. The show is always conceived of as a returning show.

“You can probably tell from the way we’re speaking about it, we’re all really committed to these characters and the world of the show. So certainly, we’d love to come back but as ever, it’s in the hands of the audience so let’s see how they respond.”

So far so good, as we asked our readers what they thought of Thomason’s debut as DS Townsend and the vast majority had glowing words of encouragement.

But of course, the success of the show is not entirely on her shoulders, as viewers will also be expecting a gripping and satisfying mystery to unfold across the six-episode third season – let’s hope the writers can deliver on that front once more.

The Bay continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday 19th January 2022.