The Bay viewers praise Marsha Thomason’s new detective

She plays incoming DS Jenn Townsend, who takes over the troubled patch once looked after by DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie), who led the cast of the previous two seasons.

Fans have responded well to Marsha Thomason’s debut as the new star of ITV drama The Bay , following the launch of season 3 yesterday evening.

Christie opted not to return for a third outing, leaving an important role to be filled on the hit show, with White Collar alum Thomason being announced as her replacement in February 2021.

Viewers have instantly connected with complex new protagonist DS Townsend, with RadioTimes.com asking our readers to weigh in with their thoughts on her first appearance.

One respondent on Twitter described Thomason as “always awesome”, recalling fond memories of watching her in long-running ITV series Where the Heart Is, during her stint on the show between 1998 and ’99.

“I thought she was excellent,” said a fellow reader of DS Townsend, “and it was great to see Marsha Thomason back on our screens.”

Even The Bay co-star Erin Shanagher, who plays DS Karen Hobson on the series, dropped by to voice support for her new colleague’s high-profile role, saying: “I love her!”

I love her! — Erin Shanagher (@ErinShanagher) January 12, 2022

In a sense, Thomason’s personal journey mirrors that of her character, as both are starting in new jobs with a pre-established team supporting them.

“I was a bit like Jenn really, because it’s like, ‘New day, new job with these people who’ve all been working together for ages’, but everybody was brilliant,” she told Digital Spy.

“The cast reached out to me and we started a WhatsApp group, we did some Zooms, so I already felt a sense of connection with them when I arrived on the first day.”

The mystery of The Bay season 3 centres around the death of an aspiring young boxer, with DS Townsend required to wrap her head around a complex, grieving family in order to get to the bottom of what happened to him.

The mystery of The Bay season 3 centres around the death of an aspiring young boxer, with DS Townsend required to wrap her head around a complex, grieving family in order to get to the bottom of what happened to him.