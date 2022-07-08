The series - described as "deliciously female" by The Baby's Michelle de Swarte - has a predominantly female cast and focuses on Natasha, a 38-year-old chef who becomes the unexpected guardian of a violent baby.

HBO and Sky Atlantic horror-comedy series The Baby recently debuted here in the UK, presenting a darkly subversive twist on motherhood.

Created by Lucy Gaymer (Fleabag’s music supervisor) and Sian Robins-Grace (producer on Sex Education), the series had a mainly female crew behind the camera, too.

However, it's unclear as to whether or not we may see The Baby again on our screens, as HBO has yet to renew the series for a second season.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about a potential season 2, lead star de Swarte hinted that the limited series may be exactly that, with no second instalment planned.

“It’s a limited series, right. I think in today’s world we are so desperate for more answers but sometimes you have to accept that something is a limited series and has a beginning, middle and end. I hope that when people get to the end of the series, they feel like the bulk of their questions have been answered," she said.

Here's everything we know about The Baby season 2.

Will there be a second season of The Baby?

Peep Show star Isy Suttie plays Rita in The Baby Sky Images

There's been no confirmation about whether or not HBO or Sky will renew the series (the show was a joint production), but The Baby was originally billed as a limited series, suggesting we may only get the one season.

We'll keep this page updated with any news of a renewal.

Who could star in The Baby season 2?

The series hasn't yet been renewed for a second instalment, but if it returns, we'd expected a number of the original members of The Baby cast to return.

Michelle de Swarte played lead character Natasha, a 38-year-old single woman who feels frustrated by the fact that all the female friends around her are having children – until one night, a baby literally drops from the heavens and into her arms.

Other cast members included Amira Ghazalla (Hatton Garden) in the key role of Mrs Eaves, and Amber Grappy (Wrecked) as Natasha’s younger sister Bobbi.

Rounding out the cast were Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), and Sinéad Cusack (Marcella).

Is there a trailer for The Baby season 2?

There's no trailer for The Baby season 2 as it hasn't yet been renewed. We'll keep this page updated, and in the meantime you can watch the trailer for season 1.

The eight-part series The Baby airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW.

