His other roles included playing Gerry in five episodes of Byker Grove, playing Sgt. Deakin in four episodes of Badger and, most recently, appearing in one episode of BBC sitcom Hebburn in 2013.

Joyce was also known for his stand-up comedy shows, with fellow comedian Sue Sweeney paying tribute to him on Facebook.

She wrote: "So very sad to hear the news of the passing of one of the great North East Comedians and my Friend Terry Joyce, he was such a lovely man with the most incredible humour. Fly high Terry you gave us so many laughs."

Meanwhile, BBC radio presenter Paul 'Goffy' Goughwrote on Twitter, which has been re-branded as X: "Sad news today re the passing of the lovely Terry Joyce. A lovely lad & a fabulous comedian.

"Terry worked with the very best & they loved working with him. A huge loss to the North East & beyond. Rest in peace Terry & thanks for the many laughs."

Comedian Gary Marshall also paid tribute, writing in a post: "Sleep well, mate! Worked with Terry Joyce for the 1st time at Harehills WMC in the 90s , laughed long and hard!!! A real Comedians comedian."

Another tribute post on Twitter reads: "So sad to hear of the passing of Terry Joyce. Good friend, great support and a gifted comedian. RIP top man."

Another tribute on Facebook said: "Just heard of the passing of Terry Joyce. A genuinely nice bloke who also happened to be a stalwart on the comedy club scene from the Social Clubs. Always had a laugh and story to share. Travel Well Terry."

Joyce's other TV credits included appearances in The Machine Gunners, Dramarama, Spender and Steel River Blues.

Byker Grove originally ran between 1989 and 2006, and included Ant & Dec amongst its cast members. The presenters announced a reboot of the show last year, and suggested that they could make a cameo appearance in the new iteration.

Meanwhile, Hebburn ran for two seasons and a Christmas special, and starred Chris Ramsey, Kimberley Nixon, Gina McKee, Vic Reeves and Lisa McGrillis.