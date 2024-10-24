But are more episodes on the way? And what's next for Marianne and the Lawsons?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential Territory season 2.

Has Territory been renewed for season 2?

There's currently no word from Netflix on the future of Territory, but the show has all of the ingredients to be a big hit for the streamer, so watch this space for updates.

When could a potential Territory season 2 be released?

With no previous release schedule to go on, it's difficult to predict when Territory could return.

If season 2 does get the green light, we wouldn't expect new episodes to arrive until mid 2025 at least.

Who could return for a potential Territory season 2?

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson. Netflix

Following the death of Daniel Lawson (Jake Ryan) in the show's opening episode, Susie Lawson (Philippa Northeast) also died after being gored by a bull, and Rich Petrakis (Sam Delich) was shot dead by Colin Lawson, which rules them all out.

Campbell Miller (Jay Ryan) was also shot in the finale, but while we don't know his fate, we'd expect him to return.

And while Marshall (Sam Corlett) left Marianne Station at the end of season 1, he will undoubtedly be back if a renewal gets the thumbs up. But it remains to be seen if the love of his life Sharnie (Kylah Day) will be back.

As for the rest of the cast, we'd expect to see the following in a potential season 2:

Anna Torv as Emily Lawson

Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson

Clarence Ryan as Nolan Brannock

Hamilton Morris as Uncle Bryce

Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby

Joe Klocek as Lachie Kirkby

Dan Wyllie as Hank Hodge

Tuuli Narkle as Keeley Redford

Tyler Spencer as Dezi

And there's an opportunity for new characters to come in also.

What could happen in a potential Territory season 2?

Colin now knows that Emily played an instrumental role in Daniel's death, which certainly isn't going to do her any favours. But she was trying to stop him from selling Marianne Station to mining magnate Sandra Kirby, so that could work in her favour.

And speaking of Sandra, the gold mine she reopened on Marianne was a cover for a far more dastardly plan involving radioactive waste, which she was planning to bury on Lawson land, which in turn would destroy the family's cattle empire.

Will they find a way to stop her? And what will they have to sacrifice in the process?

We've broken down the ending right here.

Is there a trailer for a potential Territory season 2?

Without an official renewal, there's currently no trailer.

If it does get the nod, expect new footage to air in the month leading up to the premiere.

