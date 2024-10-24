Graham, his older brother, has his eyes on the prize after initially being overlooked by their father, but Marianne's formidable patriarch doesn't believe he's up to the job, instead looking to his grandson Marshall, even though he left and wants nothing to do with his family.

And there are plenty of outsiders who are all too happy to wipe out Marianne's mounting debts in exchange for a piece of the pie.

As well as being a thrilling ride from start to finish, the cast boasts a raft of recognisable Australian talent, including Anna Torv, Sam Corlett and Michael Dorman, while the soundtrack includes music from Australian artists and bands, including Tame Impala and Dan Sultan.

For a full rundown of the tracklist, read on.

Territory soundtrack

Episode 1

Valhalla - Skegss

Elephant - Tame Impala

Good Thing - Ash Grunwald

Episode 2

Breakfast for Pathetics - Tired Lion

Down to My Soul - Paul Kelly & The Stormwater Boys

Casual Encounter - Divinyls

Episode 3

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson. Netflix

Fire - Bad Flamingo

Episode 4

Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters - Australian Chamber Orchestra

Episode 5

Tjukurpa Wiru - The Desert Stars

Episode 6

Kingdom - Dan Sultan

