Territory soundtrack: Full tracklist for Netflix cattle ranch drama
From Tame Impala to Dan Sultan.
Cattle ranching is the order of the day in Netflix's Territory, a new six-part drama about the fight for Marianne Station, the biggest ranch in the world.
Daniel Lawson, the heir to the throne, dies in the opening episode, which ignites a ferocious battle for control of the jewel in the global cattle crown.
Graham, his older brother, has his eyes on the prize after initially being overlooked by their father, but Marianne's formidable patriarch doesn't believe he's up to the job, instead looking to his grandson Marshall, even though he left and wants nothing to do with his family.
And there are plenty of outsiders who are all too happy to wipe out Marianne's mounting debts in exchange for a piece of the pie.
As well as being a thrilling ride from start to finish, the cast boasts a raft of recognisable Australian talent, including Anna Torv, Sam Corlett and Michael Dorman, while the soundtrack includes music from Australian artists and bands, including Tame Impala and Dan Sultan.
For a full rundown of the tracklist, read on.
Territory soundtrack
Episode 1
- Valhalla - Skegss
- Elephant - Tame Impala
- Good Thing - Ash Grunwald
Episode 2
- Breakfast for Pathetics - Tired Lion
- Down to My Soul - Paul Kelly & The Stormwater Boys
- Casual Encounter - Divinyls
Episode 3
- Fire - Bad Flamingo
Episode 4
- Spirit Voice of the Enchanted Waters - Australian Chamber Orchestra
Episode 5
- Tjukurpa Wiru - The Desert Stars
Episode 6
- Kingdom - Dan Sultan
