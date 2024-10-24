But he dies a gruesome death, leaving the position wide open, which ignites a ferocious dog fight.

Other members of Daniel's family want in, but the vultures are also circling, and they're offering big bucks for a piece of the pie – or the whole damn thing.

Who will come out on top? And what does the future hold for the mighty Marianne Station?

But it's not just the drama that'll draw you in. The backdrop against which all of the warring and scheming unfolds will take your breath away – and, to use a tired old cliche, is a character in and of itself, rewarding some and leaving others in its dust.

For more information about where the cast and crew of Territory pitched up, read on.

Where was Netflix's Territory filmed?

The Marianne Station sign on Netflix's Territory. Netflix

Filming took place across Australia's Northern Territory and South Australia. According to Netflix, many of the locations are "barely inhabited" and have never been seen on-screen before.

Key locations include:

Kakadu National Park – a World Heritage Site and one of the largest national parks in Australia (almost 20,000 square kilometres). A number of Aboriginal communities still live in the region.

Mallala – a small South Australian town located 62 kilometres north of Adelaide.

Tipperary Station – a real-life working cattle station. It's so big, it even has its own airstrip and school.

"It took us a long while to get Tipperary Station on board, and it's a testament to [show creator] Ben Davies, who had that relationship having worked up there before," said executive producer Rob Gibson (via Perth Now).

He added: "We both got excited about the prospect of doing a big-scale, high-stakes action drama set on a cattle station, in a part of the country you don’t often see on screen.

"Just driving in, it takes 40 minutes from the turn-off to the station’s gate. To drive across, it can take hours, and if you really want to move around the place you need a helicopter, which is a necessary part of station life and mustering.

"Something with such expanse and scale is exactly what [we were] looking for to sell the vision of the world’s biggest cattle station."

Territory on Netflix. Netflix

Around 140 out of the 180 crew members lived on the station for the first month of shooting in a "camping village", before moving on to Kakadu and the south.

"It's a monumental effort by production to pull this off in such a remote place," said Davies (via IF).

"In terms of infrastructure and scale this cattle property is unmatched anywhere else in the world, so fortunately it can accommodate our large cast and crew.

"And with the team living here, we're capturing remarkably authentic images that, when matched with powerful storytelling, encapsulate the world we’re looking to share, not just locally but globally as well."

Territory, which was initially named Desert King, is the biggest Netflix series ever to be filmed in South Australia.

