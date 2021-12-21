Superworm cast: Meet the voice actors in Julia Donaldson adaptation

Little ones (and big ones) will be delighted on Christmas Day with a thrilling adventure from the brilliant mind of Julia Donaldson as another of her adaptations is brought to life.

Superworm follows the story of a very long and very strong worm who’s bravery and show-boating sometimes causes him to overlook what’s really important.

The Magic Light Production is a who’s who of British talent, with many famous voices you’ll certainly recognise.

Without further ado, read on for the star-studded voice cast of Superworm and who they play.

Matt Smith plays Superworm

Superworm is super long and super strong – and full of bravery. The cheeky chap is always on hand to help and entertain his friends in the garden, but when he’s kidnapped, it’s time for his pals to repay the favour.

Where have I seen Matt Smith before? Matt Smith is arguably most famous for his starring role in Doctor Who where he played the 11th incarnation of the Time Lord. He also played Prince Philip in The Crown seasons one and two, and will star in upcoming blockbuster, Morbius.

Patricia Allison is Butterfly

Superworm’s best friend Butterfly loves having fun with him. She’s incredibly determined and extremely loyal to her pals – and it’s up to Butterfly to help Superworm when he needs her most.

Where have I seen Patricia Allison before? Allison is most-known for her role as Ola Nyman in Netflix hit Sex Education. She also starred in the BBC’s adaptation of Les Miserables, playing Marguerite.

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith is Wizard Lizard

Wizard Lizard is a nasty piece of work, and just wants to collect treasure for himself – no matter what the cost. After spotting Superworm’s strength and abilities, he kidnaps our hero and puts him under a wicked spell.

Where have I seen Kobna Holdbrook-Smith before? Holdbrook-Smith recently starred in The Split and Motherland, but also landed roles in Mary Poppins Returns and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He is currently filming Wonka alongside Timothée Chalamet.

Rob Brydon is Crow

Crow is out to get all he can from working with the evil Wizard Lizard – mainly lots of tasty treats. He quite fancies a bite of Superworm – but can our hero escape his dangerous beak in time?

Where have I seen Rob Brydon before? Welsh actor and TV host Brydon is most famous for his role of Uncle Bryn in Gavin and Stacey. He also stars alongside Steve Coogan in award-winning show, The Trip.

Fun fact: this is Brydon’s ninth appearance in a Magic Light Productions adaptation of Donaldson’s work!

Olivia Colman is the Narrator

Colman acts as our charming narrator throughout the thrilling tale and reads Julia Donaldson’s original text while the animation plays out.

Where have I seen Olivia Colman before? Like Smith, Oscar winner Colman has also starred in The Crown, acting as Queen Elizabeth II in seasons three and four. She is currently starring in Sky’s Landscapers, and also appears in Netflix film, The Lost Daughter.