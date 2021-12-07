Superworm trailer introduces Matt Smith as titular hero and Olivia Colman as narrator

This festive season, the BBC brings us an adventure for all the family on Christmas Day.

Based on the book by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, Magic Light Pictures presents Superworm – and RadioTimes.com can now reveal the first trailer for the upcoming animated comedy.

The voice cast for Superworm – about the titular hero, super-long and super-strong, who is always saving the day until he gets too full of himself and is captured by the evil Wizard Lizard – includes Olivia Colman (Narrator), Matt Smith (Superworm) and Rob Brydon (Crow), Patricia Allison (Butterfly) and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Wizard Lizard).

“I think you always warm to stories about friendship and this is a very charming tale of friendship and self-understanding for one small worm,” Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown) said.

“There’s a charm, there’s a wit, and there’s a lightness of touch and hopefulness that fits really well into Christmas Day… I’ve never done an animation, and I read this and I thought it was sweet and interesting and fun.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Of her role as the narrator, Colman (The Crown, Landscapers) said: “I was excited to play the narrator because I love all the Julia Donaldson books. I’ve read them to my children over the years and I love watching them at Christmas time when they’re on the telly. So I was thrilled that [Magic Light] asked me.

“The films are just lovely and they come out at the time of year when you can all be cosy and at home and watching something together.”

Last Christmas Day, the BBC aired an adaptation of Donaldson’s Zog and the Flying Doctors.