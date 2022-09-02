Succession's Brian Cox explains how Logan Roy's origins were changed

Logan is patriarch to the highly dysfunctional Roy family, which owns a sprawling media organisation that his children are constantly squabbling for control over should he step down.

Brian Cox has explained how the origin of his fan favourite Succession character Logan Roy was changed partway through production on the show's first season.

In the show, the character's backstory is defined as being born in Dundee, Scotland, in a nod to Cox's real-life hometown, but having relocated to Quebec, Canada, at an early age – hence the muted Scottish accent heard on the show.

However, during a panel at the Edinburgh International TV Festival 2022, Cox explained how Logan's Scottish roots were a late stage addition as filming on the first season was nearing completion.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I suggested that Logan Roy could be Scots and Jesse [Armstrong, creator] said, 'Oh no no, he needs to be American, he can't be Scots'," began Cox.

"[Exec producer] Adam McKay on the other hand thought it was a great idea, but Jesse said, 'No no, he's got to be American'. So they decided in the pilot that I was born in Quebec, which isn't really America."

Cox wouldn't discover that his suggestion had been taken onboard until months later, during a conversation with a fellow Succession cast member amid production on the ninth episode of season 1.

"Peter Friedman, who plays Frank, said to me, 'I've just done an ADR session: they've changed your birthplace, you're not from Quebec anymore'," recalled Cox.

"I said, 'So where am I born?' He said, 'I can't remember...', and he goes and gets his device out and he goes, 'Oh yeah, somewhere called Dundee, Scotland'."

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession HBO

Cox added: "I spoke to Jesse and said, 'What happened?' and he said, 'Oh we thought it'd be a little surprise' – that's f**king writers for you!"

Succession has become one of HBO's flagship shows over recent years, earning rave reviews, a slew of awards and growing its viewership with every passing season.

The show was renewed for season 4 in October of last year, which started filming this summer, although the next batch of episodes are yet to be given a premiere date.

Succession is available to watch on Sky and stream on NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.